Ben Roethlisberger elbow injury update: Steelers teammates concerned, surgery possible

The Pittsburgh Steelers not only lost a hard-fought game to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday but may have also lost their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for some time. The Steelers QB was one of several players to suffer injury on the team, with tests now scheduled and surgery possible.

Here’s the latest Ben Roethlisberger elbow injury update after Sunday’s game.

What happened to Ben Roethlisberger?

Sunday’s NFL slate included two of the league’s star quarterbacks leaving the game with injuries. A concerning Drew Brees injury occurred the Saints vs. Rams game and Big Ben was hurt in the Seahawks matchup. Roethlisberger’s injury, which occurred in the second quarter, is being described as a “non-contact” injury that occurred in the game.

It was also with his non-throwing elbow. As seen in the video below, Roethlisberger throws a pass as the defenders are approaching. After he releases the ball, he clutches at his non-throwing arm, indicating something was wrong.

The Steelers’ starting quarterback would leave the field and head to the locker room briefly, before returning to watch from the sidelines for the remaining minutes of the second half. He was also present for the entire second half on the sidelines. With Roethlisberger out of the game, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph took over in his absence.

Rudolph had an impressive performance too. He finished 12-of-19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns as he almost led Pittsburgh to a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh ultimately lost the game 28-26 to Seattle. However, Rudolph mentioned post-game he’ll be ready to play again should the team need him.

Latest Roethlisberger injury update, surgery possible?

NFL Networker insider Ian Rapoport appeared on a segment to give an update on Ben Roethlisberger’s situation. Not a lot will be revealed until Roethlisberger has an MRI, which is scheduled for Monday. However, Steelers teammates are concerned about the severity of the injury.

From @GMFB: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has an MRI on his elbow today, but the non-contact injury has teammates concerned about its seriousness. pic.twitter.com/hjt9R4ckfq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

In a report on Monday morning from ESPN, Adam Schefter indicated league sources told him that a decision is expected on whether or not Roethlisberger will need elbow surgery. If that’s the case, things could be bleak for Pittsburgh, although Rudolph played well in Roethlisberger’s absence.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Several injuries to monitor this week for the #Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger (right elbow), Vince Williams (hamstring), James Conner (knee), Sean Davis (shoulder) and Anthony Chickillo (plantar fasciitis) — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 15, 2019

As seen above, Big Ben is one of several Steelers’ players with injuries. Per Rapoport, running back James Conner will also get tests for his knee today. With both players set for important medical tests or decisions, Steelers fans are hoping for good news on all accounts.