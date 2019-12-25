Ben Roethlisberger comments on his NFL future as Steelers’ playoff scenarios remain

It’s been a tough season for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they’ve had to rely upon backup quarterbacks in place of regular starter Ben Roethlisberger.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler has been watching from the sidelines as his team has managed to play above .500 and give themselves a chance at the postseason.

However, it’s clear this team could use Big Ben back in the lineup. Based on his injury situation, some Steelers fans wondered if he may ever return, or simply retire.

Roethlisberger posts to Twitter on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, Roethlisberger spread a good bit of holiday cheer for his many followers and fans. Big Ben posted a cozy photo to Twitter of himself and his family all dressed in matching Christmas pajamas to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Even the family dogs were in on the photo opportunity in front of the tree.

And then this happened! When Momma tells you to put the matching pjs on – you put them on, even the dogs! #MerryChristmas to everyone out there from the matching Roethlisberger family! Hope you have a blessed day & remember the real reason for today is because Jesus was born! pic.twitter.com/Fp1lL9LYO1 — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

Not long after that post, Roethlisberger gave everyone some good news on Twitter about his career plans. The No. 11 pick in the 2004 Draft indicated he’s “more determined than ever” when it comes to getting back on the field to throw for the Steelers.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

Roethlisberger’s tweet reiterates what Chris Mortensen reported just a few days ago. In Mort’s tweet, he mentioned that Big Ben isn’t cleared to throw yet, but plans to be playing again in 2020 “and beyond.”

Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending right elbow injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Luckily, he didn’t need Tommy John surgery but required surgery for the injury still.

Per ESPN’s report back on Sept. 22, head coach Mike Tomlin cited a statement Roethlisberger made about honoring his three-year contract. That contract with Pittsburgh takes him through the 2021 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff scenarios

Heading into Week 17’s final games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-7 and still have a shot to make the playoffs.

They’ll take on the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens (13-2), a team that is resting Lamar Jackson for the home game. In order to make the playoffs, Pittsburgh needs to win or tie and hope for a Titans loss.

#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media ahead of our game against the Ravens. https://t.co/CoozVCOgFk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2019

They also can get in if the Titans lose, the Colts win, and Oakland loses or ties. One other scenario would involve a Tennessee loss, Indianapolis win, and then Pittsburgh is tied with Oakland in terms of “strength-of-victory” tiebreaker.

For the “strength-of-victory” tiebreaker to work out they’ll need the Vikings, Packers, Chiefs, and Dolphins to all win. That’s a tall order, especially as teams may play more conservative to rest up players for the postseason.

Most likely, it’s a struggle as Ben Roethlisberger watches his team fight without his help, but based on his intentions it seems he has a good shot at getting back to what he does best next season.