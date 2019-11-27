Barry Sanders Nike Shoes: Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 updated model limited edition set for release

Barry Sanders was one of the best running backs in the history of the NFL. His decision to walk away from the game in 1999 without warning still puzzles many NFL experts.

Fast forward to today, and most fans in Motown have not only forgiven Sanders for leaving, but they say they understand a lot more now why he walked away from the game he loved so abruptly.

Sanders Nike Shoes

It is hard to believe that 20 years have passed since Barry Sanders was running the ball in the Honolulu Blue and Silver. In honor of the milestone, Nike is digging into their vault and recreating the shoe Sanders wore during his Hall of Fame career.

According to an Mlive report, Nike is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Sanders retirement by dropping an updated version of the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97, the same shoe Sanders made popular back in the 1990s.

If you are interested in grabbing up a pair, you had better act fast.

How you can get them

Purchasing a pair of limited Barry Sanders Nike shoe prototypes is as easy as a click of your mouse.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 28, you can head over to the Nike website and make a purchase. The sale time coincides with the Lions vs Bears kickoff time for Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving Day classic.

If you happen to be heading to Ford Field for the game, 150 pairs will be available in the pro shop at Ford Field.

Only 2,053 pairs of the shoe will be released to the public. Why such an odd number? The amount of shoes made is to honor the 2,053 yards Sanders gained during his record-breaking season in 1997.

Sanders has always been humble throughout his career as a player, and he is still amazed that Nike would love to honor his legacy with the limited shoe offer.

“I played high school football for four years, college football for three years and professional football for 10 years, yet I have been a Nike spokesperson for 30,” Sanders said in a written statement released through Nike. “It is such a huge honor that they are bringing back this shoe in my honor, and I can’t thank Nike enough on behalf of my fans everywhere.”

Sanders will be the Detroit Lions honorary captain for the Thanksgiving Day matchup vs the Bears tomorrow afternoon.