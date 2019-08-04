Baker Mayfield beer slam video: Browns QB shows Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Mitch Trubisky he’s the king

Beergate 2019 isn’t over. The latest NFL athlete to show off his beer-drinking skills is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unlike others before him, namely Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, and Mitch Trubisky, Mayfield took a much different approach at his beer slam. No cup or glass was needed as Mayfield just tore through the can!

Mayfield earning his stripes

Baker Mayfield quickly became a fan favorite last season, and on Saturday night he did his best to try and get the Indians faithful on their feet and excited about their game against the Angels.

So, when the jumbotron focused on Mayfield sitting in a suite, he didn’t disappoint. Mayfield was tossed a can of beer and he literally tore open the can with his teeth and drank the 12 ounce beer in seconds. The crowd loved it!

After Mayfield finished, he quickly turned his back to the crowd to show he was sporting a Francisco Lindor jersey. The Indians went on to win the game 7-2, and Tribe fans developed an even deeper love for the city’s new top sports star.

Who is next?

Beergate 2019 started at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game when Packers offensive guard David Bakhtiari downed two beers in record time. Then, he called out his quarterback Aaron Rodgers to do the same. Rodgers failed.

Bakhtiari, who obviously was more impressed with Mayfield than his own quarterback, took to Twitter to congratulate Baker.

Matt Stafford of the Detroit Lions and Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears both play in the same division as Rodgers. So, of course, they had to post their own videos to show Rodgers how it’s done.

Now, Mayfield has thrown his hat into the beer ring, so to speak. Mayfield was impressive, that’s for sure. Who will be the next NFL star to show off his beer-drinking skills? You know it’s coming!