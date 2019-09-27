Avonte Maddox: Injury update after hit from fellow Philadelphia Eagles player Andrew Sendejo

Thursday night’s NFL matchup brought a thrilling victory for the Philadelphia Eagles, but also a scary injury moments before the game ended.

With just over a minute remaining in the game, fans and players watched personnel attend to Avonte Maddox after a hit from fellow Philadelphia Eagles player Andrew Sendejo.

Now, the morning after the game concluded, an Avonte Maddox injury update arrives regarding the defensive star’s condition.

What happened to the Eagles’ Avonte Maddox?

With the Eagles ahead by a touchdown, the final plays of the game were becoming fiercely competitive. On one of Green Bay’s passing plays, Rodgers sent the ball to tight end Robert Tonyan. He caught the pass with the Eagles’ Avonte Maddox defending and going for a takedown.

Philadelphia’s Andrew Sendejo also rushed over to try to tackle Tonyan. Sendejo ended up colliding with Maddox, accidentally slamming into the side of his helmet. Maddox was knocked sideways in the air before falling to the ground.

The Eagles cornerback would remain motionless on the field after the play, drawing plenty of concern from teammates, the opposing team, and spectators.

It wasn’t for several minutes until personnel was able to load Avonte Maddox onto a stretcher with his arms folded across his stomach and take him off the field.

The game concluded with Philadelphia getting a huge interception on a tipped pass in the end zone to seal a 34-27 victory on the road. However, thoughts focused on teammate Avonte Maddox and his scary injury after the game.

Latest Avonte Maddox injury update

There’s good news following Avonte Maddox’s injury as ESPN reported the cornerback has movement in all four extremities.

Teammates also mentioned that Maddox was joking around and laughing as he was placed onto the stretcher to be taken away, a positive sign that he was in good spirits.

The Eagles’ corner went to a hospital for precautionary reasons after the accidental hit that left him down on the field.

Teammates say Avonte Maddox was cracking jokes and laughing while on stretcher. Helped ease their minds some. https://t.co/B2N2kVAG91 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 27, 2019

As of this report, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t have any further updates regarding Avonte Maddox’s injury. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Pittsburgh last year who is considered a great personality and player by teammates.

The Eagles’ Nigel Bradham had the big interception that helped his team defeat Green Bay on Thursday night. However, the deflection on the pass came from Maddox’s replacement Craig James.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Bradham said after the win, “We pretty much just clicked into the mentality of, ‘We’ve got to win it for him. That was a critical loss for us, a guy that plays multiple positions.”