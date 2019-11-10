Austin Hooper injury update: Falcons tight end limps off field after Demario Davis tackle

The Atlanta Falcons picked up a big victory on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Austin Hooper got his name in the record books with a touchdown, but unfortunately also suffered an injury during the game. Here’s the latest Austin Hooper injury update with a look at the play where he got hurt in Sunday’s game.

Hooper suffers knee injury, limps off field

According to CBS Sports, Hooper was “banged-up in the fourth quarter.” He’d leave the field in order to get checked in the sideline medical tent and was then determined to be “questionable to return” for the Falcons.

The injury occurred as Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was under pressure on third down. He’d complete the short pass to Austin Hooper who ended up getting hit by a low tackle from the Saints’ Demario Davis. Hooper went to the ground in pain and then limped off the field to get checked out.

The Red Zone Channel had Dr. Mark Adickles on earlier to discuss what he saw on the hit and gave speculation for what sort of injury Hooper has.

Hooper has been top TE in fantasy football

The Falcons picked up a 26-9 victory over the New Orleans Saints, who were favored by 13.5 points on the odds, making this the biggest upset of the season. Matt Ryan made his return from a recent ankle injury to finish the game 20-of-35 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Part of the win was thanks to this touchdown pass from Ryan to Hooper. The top tight end in fantasy football ended up with four receptions for 17 yards and the touchdown in the game before exiting on Sunday.

Austin Hooper continues to be the best Tight End for fantasy this season! (Via – @NFL) 🤔 Anyone play Hooper today? pic.twitter.com/sLqztdr8HX — FantasyDraft (@FantasyDraft) November 10, 2019

The 6-foot-4 TE was a third-round pick for Atlanta out of Stanford. He’s been considered the top tight end in the NFL this season and ranks in the top three for many fantasy football experts, according to Fantasy Pros. For the season, Hooper has tallied 52 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns. That puts him behind only wide receiver Julio Jones in terms of the team’s top receivers.

He also put his name into the record books with Sunday’s touchdown, as he tied a tight end touchdown streak that was held by previous Falcons star Tony Gonzalez.

Falcons TE Austin Hooper has four straight games with TD reception, tied with Tony Gonzalez for the longest ever by a Falcons TE. Overall, it's tied for the fifth-longest receiving TD streak in franchise history https://t.co/VoEjSJSpd8 — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) November 10, 2019

Falcons fans and fantasy football owners are now hoping that the injury will not be determined to be severe as Hooper continues his work this season.