Antonio Brown works out for New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton talks possibilities

The New Orleans Saints have a chance for the top seed in the NFC playoffs and they have a good chance for a first-round bye. However, the Saints also want to improve heading into the postseason.

As a result, the Saints invited some receivers to come to work out for the team today and one of the names was a big one — Antonio Brown.

There were a total of six players who worked out for the Saints on Friday morning — Brown, Tommylee Lewis, Travin Dural, Maurice Harris, Tim White, and Reggie Begelton.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he knew a lot of questions would come about Brown over the others because of his successful NFL career.

“But right now, it was more or less us having a chance to get to know these guys and seeing what kind of shape they’re all in.”

Antonio Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2018 and was a seven-time Pro Bowl player. He was then traded by the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders.

However, Brown couldn’t keep out of trouble and the Raiders cut him. He went to play for the New England Patriots, but they cut him after one game when a woman filed charges against him for sexual assault.

Over his career, Brown caught 841 passes for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. His receptions total ranks 28th all-time in the NFL, his receiving yards rank 35th, and his receiving touchdowns rank 34th.

The only way the New Orleans Saints will sign Antonio Brown is if the NFL says he would be allowed to play in this postseason. ESPN reports that the Saints have reached out to the NFL to find out the answer.

“Antonio had a very good visit today and we will continue our discussions with the Saints,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.‬

Saints’ receiver Michael Thomas broke the NFL single-season record for receptions with 145 with one game to spare this season. After Thomas, though, the Saints are thin at receiver and Thomas has been limited at practice with a hand injury this week.

“We’re doing our homework,” Payton said. “The process is something that we take seriously and it’s important relative to the makeup of the team.”