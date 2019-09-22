Antonio Brown Twitter rant: AB comments on Shannon Sharpe, fires back at ‘Clowntonio’

On Sunday, an Antonio Brown Twitter rant blew up social media for a while, as the former New England Patriots receiver fired all sorts of shots. That included AB tweeting about his former Pittsburgh Steelers’ teammate Ben Roethlisberger and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brown also made comments about Shannon Sharpe, a former tight end in the league who is now a FOX Sports analyst and personality. Brown also announced he was done playing in the NFL due to what happened to him, and then deleted his tweets about Kraft, Roethlisberger, and Sharpe.

What did Antonio Brown say about Shannon Sharpe?

During Antonio Brown’s Twitter tirade, he brought up the various allegations, accusations, and charges against others from or associated with the NFL. He tweeted about Roethlisberger and Kraft, who are still part of the NFL after their previous incidents.

He also brought up Shannon Sharpe leaving CBS Sports as an analyst amid accusations from a woman that Sharpe was “sexually assaulting and threatening her.”

With reference to that situation, Brown captioned his tweet, “Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv still after this.” Brown went on to delete the tweet shown below, along with the two that mentioned Roethlisberger and Kraft on Sunday.

Antonio Brown called out FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Adxotw6JTc — Pigskin Glory (@PigskinGlory) September 22, 2019

As mentioned, Shannon Sharpe now has a job with Fox Sports 1. Brown most likely was bringing up what he feels are similar situations where individuals weren’t released from their jobs despite allegations, accusations, or charges. The NFL has been conducting an ongoing investigation into the allegations and accusations against him from two different women.

One of the accusers, Britney Taylor, claims in a civil lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted and raped by Brown. Another accuser claims that Brown engaged in inappropriate conduct around her and that he has since threatened her over text messages. With this going on, the New England Patriots decided to cut him after one game played, and just ahead of their Sunday Week 3 matchup versus the Jets.

Shannon Sharpe fires back at Brown

Sharpe is known for his humorous takes on “Skip and Shannon Undisputed,” where he takes shots at athletes or his co-host, Skip Bayless, all the time. He’s no stranger to dealing with some of Bayless’ attempts to go at him and went right back at the Antonio Brown Twitter comments with everyone’s favorite 6ix9ine meme.

CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hnehnVCNBF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

That “Clowtonio” nickname isn’t trending on Twitter quite yet, but hashtag “#AntonioClown” was on Friday when he was released from the New England Patriots. Still, over 54,000 people had liked Sharpe’s meme tweet, as of this report on Sunday afternoon.

Sharpe gave one of his takes on Thursday in which he spoke about his belief that the New England Patriots should release Antonio Brown. A day later Sharpe was also tweeting about Brown several times and his “clownish behavior.”

With FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” set to have another episode on Monday, it should be interesting to hear what else is said about the Antonio Brown Twitter rant and what seems like his retirement from the NFL.