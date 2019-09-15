Antonio Brown touchdown: Watch first Patriots TD and celebration with fans

An Antonio Brown touchdown in a New England Patriots uniform didn’t take long! Brown made his long-awaited debut with the Patriots on Sunday when New England traveled to Miami to face the Dolphins. He may not have had long to learn the playbook, but Tom Brady wasted no time firing passes to Brown right from the onset.

Brown targeted early

In the first half of the Patriots-Dolphins matchup, quarterback Tom Brady wasted no time going to the newest member on his offense. Brown caught all four passes thrown his way, including one for a 20-yard touchdown reception that landed him in the front row!

Now wearing No. 17, AB caught a pass streaking down the left sideline right at the goal line for the score. Brown then lept the wall into the front row where conveniently several New England fans were cheering him and the Pats on.

Is Brown ready for a big season?

Sure, it’s only one half of one game in the books for Antonio Brown as a member of the New England Patriots, but if this is a sample of what is to come, this New England team will be hard to stop.

Brown, who hails from Miami, definitely looks like he is ready to have another bust-out season. While he has been known of late for being too much of a distraction everywhere he plays instead of what he produces on the field, he may be ready to right the ship.

Steelers fans don’t care and Raiders fans are probably hoping Brown fails in New England, however, if anyone can contain AB’s antics, it’s coach Bill Belichick. Simply put, he has no problem cutting people from the team — no matter who they are or how much of a star they may be.

The Patriots are currently leading the Dolphins at the half 13-0.