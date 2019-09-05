Antonio Brown suspension: What to do with the top wide receiver in fantasy football

An Antonio Brown suspension is hanging over the Oakland Raiders, the NFL, and fantasy football owners everywhere. It could throw a wrench into the plans of the Raiders and fantasy owners.

Various reports have come in about an incident between Brown and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. The one shared below is from NFL analyst Adam Schefter, who has started some discussions about NFL trade rumors.

The Raiders just acquired Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, presumably because he had worn out his welcome there. Now, it appears that he might not take the field again for the Raiders.

But what if he does?

More on Antonio Brown and Raiders GM Mike Mayock having to be separated – maybe for good.https://t.co/djU106GoPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

What should fantasy football owners do with Antonio Brown?

It appears that Brown will not play for the Raiders when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1. That’s bad news for quarterback Derek Carr, who thought he was about to get to work with one of the best receivers in the league.

It’s time for fantasy football owners to cut ties with Brown. The situation is devolving and if there is a trade offer out there that brings back fair value, the time to act is now. Don’t delay.

Due to all of the bad press surrounding Brown, it might be too late to get equal value in return for him. With that being said, it might not be too late to grab Tyrell Williams in leagues. He should see an increase in targets even though he doesn’t have a perfect relationship with Carr.

Those owners who were taking a risk on Carr in two-quarterback leagues may need to look for better options as well. Carr was already a fringe candidate to be one of the top 20 quarterbacks in 2019, but losing Brown hurts his value quite a bit. Brown is also too valuable to just drop, much like Le’Veon Bell last year with the Steelers.

There hasn’t been an official statement of Brown getting suspended, yet, but it looks like he has to be benched in Week 1 and it’s time to find a better option for the near future. Only time will tell if he can mend his relationships in Oakland or find a new team to play for this year.