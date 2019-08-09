Antonio Brown retiring? Helmet rule dispute has Raiders wide receiver ready to quit the NFL

Is wide receiver Antonio Brown retiring? While many may think this is just a prank or something being overblown, reports indicate that Brown has told the Oakland Raiders that he will walk away from football if he cannot wear his old helmet.

Seriously, you can’t make this up.

No hard knocks spoof

The soap opera in Raider Nation is getting hot. The Oakland Raiders, who are the NFL team featured this year on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” aren’t off to the best start with one of their new players.

The way things sound, Oakland WR Antonio Brown may never officially suit up for the Silver and Black if the league doesn’t let him have his way.

Brown reportedly had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator on Friday to argue why he should be allowed to wear his 10-year-old helmet.

NFL League officials and player representatives were also in on the call. While no decision has been made as of now, one could come down as early as next week.

If it is no, would AB really walk away from the game he loves?

Instagram post

So, what’s so special about Antonio Brown’s helmet? Well, like a baseball player’s favorite glove, Brown may feel that his helmet is perfect in every way, so why change? Here is the problem.

The helmet that Brown has broken in over the last decade and grown accustomed to is no longer certified by the NOC (National Operating Committee) for Standards and Athletic Equipment.

Brown’s current helmet was made by Schutt Air Advantage. Another issue for Brown is the company has discontinued making this model.

Antonio Brown says he will retire if not allowed to wear his old helmet.

Vontaze Burfict: You sure you don't need a safer helmet bro?. https://t.co/wtiJ0gEBjx pic.twitter.com/p4s6zjEumD — ESPN 93.5 QC (@ESPN935) August 9, 2019

So this should be a no-brainer, right? If the helmet is no longer certified, that means the NFL believes it isn’t safe enough to protect Brown from a possible serious head injury.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have stressed that players need to wear helmets designed to safeguard in the highest manner against potential injuries.

While it simply sounds like the league is looking out for Brown’s safety, AB has taken to Instagram to show that he will walk away if his old helmet is ruled inappropriate gear.

This seems like it is only going to get worse before it gets better!