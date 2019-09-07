Antonio Brown release could be best scenario for fantasy football owners

An Antonio Brown release could be coming soon in the NFL. That might actually please fantasy football owners who have been unable to trade him over the past few days.

When the potential of Brown getting suspended by the Oakland Raiders surfaced, we stated that it was a good time to trade him in fantasy football. Now, news that he has requested a release has surfaced.

Brown decided to make a statement on his Instagram account today, ending it with a request that the Raiders release him from a contract that the team appeared ready to void anyway.

It is starting to look like the positive steps that were made between Brown and the Raiders when he apologized to the team on Friday have taken a step in the opposite direction. He may not play Monday after all.

Antonio Brown fantasy football projections

So what happens now? If the Raiders decide to release Brown, he could become a free agent. That would allow him to sign a contract with any other team in the NFL.

One question becomes whether or not there is actually a team that wants to take on this drama. Brown has the talent that could help nearly any team in the league. But not every team will be able to afford his talent at this point in the season. A lot of rosters are already set, so there isn’t a huge deal waiting for him right now.

In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

One scenario for fantasy football owners still holding on to Antonio Brown is for the Oakland Raiders to forgive him and start him on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. That appears highly unlikely.

Setting aside that scenario, a quick release of Brown would allow him to pursue playing for another team this season. He would have to take a huge pay cut to make it happen, but maybe he could find a team that needs a receiver (like the Seattle Seahawks).

The worst-case scenario would be Brown refusing to play the rest of this year and waiting until free agency 2020 to sign with a new team. Nightmares of the Le’Veon Bell situation from 2018 are resurfacing.