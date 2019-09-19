Antonio Brown interview today: AB speaks to press for first time on Patriots

The Antonio Brown interview today is being described as a lackluster first encounter as far as his exchange with members of the media.

Brown, who played in his first game for the New England Patriots just this past Sunday, answered four questions and kept it brief. Here are more details on what Brown said to the press during his media interview today.

Brown’s brief media interview for Patriots

Thursday gave the media an opportunity to speak to Antonio Brown for the first time since he played this past Sunday. However, they were limited in terms of the number of questions allowed.

There were just four total inquiries during the media interview. Brown spoke about working with a legend like Tom Brady. The one question asked that related to his “availability” was brushed aside as Brown mentioned focusing on football.

Here is the full one-minute press interview with the New England Patriots receiver on Thursday.

Brown is part of a civil lawsuit that recently surfaced in which his former personal trainer Britney Taylor alleges he sexually assaulted and raped her. Reportedly, Brown refused to settle that civil lawsuit twice, including a recent $2 million settlement offer. Meanwhile, the league is conducting an investigation into the matter but allowed Antonio Brown to suit up and play in the Patriots’ Week 2 game versus the Miami Dolphins.

If the NFL decides to at some point, they can place Antonio Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list. That would make him ineligible to play for the Patriots. They reportedly spoke to Brown’s accuser for 10 hours this past Monday.

In his Patriots’ debut, Brown finished with 56 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in the game. He also was targeted eight times by Tom Brady, which was the most of any receiver on the field. The Patriots won the game 43-0 in Miami.

Nike deal over, Brown’s Week 3 status

As Antonio Brown continues to deal with the off-field controversy involving the sexual assault allegations, one of his major endorsement companies was revealed to have possibly cut ties. While it’s unknown which side cut the ties, it was made clear on Thursday that AB is no longer one of Nike’s athletes.

Per CBS Boston, a Nike spokesperson commented, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” They didn’t elaborate any further on when or why that decision was made, or whether Brown or Nike made that decision.

BREAKING: Antonio Brown is no longer a Nike athlete, a spokesperson said. https://t.co/ZWH11xwviI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 19, 2019

Just this February, a shoe called the Nike Tech Trainer “Antonio Brown” was released. As of Thursday (Sept. 19), a product search for the shoe on the Nike site displayed a no longer available message.

Nike is the second company to be revealed as no longer part of Brown’s endorsement deals. This past weekend, it was reported he lost his deal with Xenith, a helmet manufacturing company.

As far as his status, it appears he’s still able to play. Next up for the New England Patriots is a home game against the 0-2 New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Jets lost their backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to injury during this past Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Antonio Brown is a must-start on fantasy football teams as he’s considered amongst the top eight receivers in the league. He outperformed Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon during Week 2 and as long as he’s playing, his fantasy football owners need to be playing him.

There are no reports indicating he won’t play in this game. With his Patriots’ home debut on the way, Brown is likely to be a major factor as they host a struggling Jets team.