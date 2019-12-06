Antonio Brown Instagram message to Tom Brady sparks Patriots, Brown reunion rumors once again

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady have quite an online friendship. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout and New England Patriots quarterback became friends during Brown’s brief time in New England.

Now the question raises its head once again — is a possible Brown-Patriots reunion on the horizon? After Brown’s latest Instagram post on Thursday, it appears AB wants back in with the Patriots.

Brown, Patriots reunion?

Anyone who follows Antonio Brown on social media knows that the star wide receiver is an active user.

Just like millions of athletes, Hollywood stars and us good old regular working-class people, sometimes social media can help us out, and sometimes we can be our own worst online enemy. Brown seems to have the knack for both.

Nevertheless, Brown was back at it on his Instagram Thursday, posting a picture of him and Brady with the simple caption — “Miss you big bro.”

The latest pic once again has fans wondering why these two don’t reunite. The Patriots need a go-to receiver that can spark their up and down offense — that’s no secret. Antonio Brown wants a job — that’s pretty evident. It’s a win-win, right? Unfortunately, some things aren’t that easy.

Forgive and forget?

Antonio Brown has gotten himself into hot water on social media in the past. Ripping into the NFL (for various reasons) and mocking Patriots owner Robert Kraft shortly after being released by the team in September are just a few examples.

The real issue here might be if Kraft can forgive Brown for the embarrassing tirade that was a personal dig at the Patriots owner.

Considering how close Brady and Brown appear to have become over the last two to three months, maybe Brown could calm down his act if he was lucky enough to get a second chance in New England.

One thing is for sure. The Patriots have what it takes to make yet another run at the Super Bowl with their tough defense. But you can’t ignore that lack of offensive power.

Brown could bring a new dimension to the offense, and it could be enough for the Pats to claim back-to-back titles in February. New England already has talent on the outside with Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, Benjamin Watson, and rookie N’Keal Harry.

Adding Brown to this mix would give the Patriots a deep-ball threat that would demand a double team a lot of the time — which would open up the path for other wide receivers to get into the act.

If a move occurs, it would have to be soon. The clock is ticking.