Antonio Brown ‘Big Chest’ rant asks teams with ‘guaranteed money’ to call him if they want to win a Super Bowl

In a ranking of the most bizarre Instagram videos possibly ever created by an NFL star, Antonio Brown’s “Big Chest” video might top the list.

ESPN reported today that Brown met with Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II and the two decided that it was time for Brown and the Steelers to part ways.

After that, Brown shared a Twitter post showing respect and thanking the Steelers for their time together.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Then, he took to Instagram Live.

Antonio Brown: Mr. Big Chest

First up, here is the video, which was also uploaded to YouTube.

The video checks in at a hefty nine minutes and has Antonio Brown talking about how great he is and what he is looking for when it comes to a potential landing spot.

“If your squad want to win and you squad want a hungry wide receiver whose the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone,” Brown started out.

He then went on to say that he refused to play under a non-guaranteed contract and he will only play if the money is guaranteed.

That is huge because there is no guaranteed money left on his Pittsburgh Steelers contract. Brown is signed through 2021 and he is due a base salary of $12.6 million, $11.3 million and $12.5 million over the next three seasons. That contract had $19 million guaranteed but was all paid at the signing in 2017.

If he refuses to play without a guarantee, a team that trades for him will have to redo his contract or he will most likely sit out.

“What’s left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? Gotta be the right team for that, right?” Brown asked. “If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me.”

He then added his new nickname, which he possibly gave himself.

“Call me Mr. Big Chest!” Brown said. “Big Chest from now on, Big Chest Brown from now on. Don’t even call me AB, just call me Big Chest.”

What is next for Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown is still under contract to the Pittsburgh Steelers until they trade him … even if he never plans to play for them again. In the meantime, Brown won’t stop talking.

.@AB84 is ready for teams to start calling. pic.twitter.com/AkzNHua1Me — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 19, 2019

“I’m excited about the opportunity with any team that shows interest. I’m excited about the commitment to play football. Whatever team that gives me an opportunity, I think they’ll be excited about it.”

Antonio Brown has nothing he can do to force a team to guarantee his money outside of holding out. This means that a team that trades for him will want to make sure they will give in to his demands or they may get nothing in return for what they send the Steelers.

Antonio Brown (or, Mr. Big Chest) has an NFL record of six straight 100-reception seasons. He is 31 and teams have to hope that he isn’t entering the downside of his NFL career.