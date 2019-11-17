Andy Janovich injury update: See what happened as Broncos fullback suffers nasty arm injury

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos were making a serious statement against one of the better teams in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings. However, one of Denver’s receivers suffered a nasty-looking arm injury during the matchup.

An Andy Janovich injury update has arrived including video of what happened to the Broncos’ fullback requiring him to be carted off the field for further treatment.

Video shows Broncos fullback get hurt vs. Vikings

With Denver already leading 17-0, the team was back in the red zone again during the late part of the second quarter. Joe Flacco threw a pass to Andy Janovich for a short route scoring opportunity. Janovich caught the ball but was taken down by the Minnesota defender.

In a video that may be hard for some to watch, viewers can see the Denver Broncos fullback makes the catch and starts his run. However, he is soon tackled by a Minnesota Vikings defender. Janovich crashes to the ground, trying to brace his fall by putting his right hand and arm out. Unfortunately, that caused his arm to snap back on the field in a horrific scene.

Another look at the play arrived on YouTube video showing Janovich suffering the right arm injury against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury was so bad, that one person tweeted that CBS wouldn’t show a replay of the incident.

After the bad landing, the Broncos fullback turns over and is shown holding onto his right arm, clearly hurting from the play.

Latest injury status, Janovich contributions

As one would expect, Janovich didn’t remain in the game following that awkward landing and the resulting injury. Instead, he was carted off the field for further attention and medical evaluation.

Andy Janovich is getting carted back to the locker room. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2019

In an expected Andy Janovich injury update, it was reported he wouldn’t be returning following that play. Director of Broncos media relations Eric Schubert also reported that the injury was to Janovich’s elbow.

Broncos injury update: FB Andy Janovich (elbow) is out. — Erich Schubert (@schube13) November 17, 2019

In terms of what sort of injury Andy Janovich might have, that’s still not certain. However, former NFL team doctor David J. Chao tweeted the video seems to show Janovich dislocating his right elbow on the play. Chao also mentioned that since there are just six weeks in the season, going on injured reserve is an option for Janovich.

That could mean Denver relies upon backup fullback Andrew Beck for the remainder of the season.

#AndyJanovich @Broncos

By video, right elbow dislocation.

Hope he avoids fracture.

Not returning today.

Could come back this season but with only 6 weeks left, IR becomes an option. https://t.co/Ol4Ss60fVd — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 17, 2019

Prior to the Vikings matchup, Janovich had played in six games this season, tallying 39 yards receiving on four receptions out of four targets. That may not seem like much of an impact made by the fullback. However, Janovich, who has played all four of his seasons with the Broncos, has also been a solid blocker as well for the offense.

The Broncos recently posted a promotional image of Janovich on Twitter to try to get him 2020 Pro Bowl votes. In Sunday’s game, he finished with a one-yard touchdown run, and also had the one reception for three yards before his injury.

Adding insult to the unfortunate injury was the final score as the Minnesota Vikings were able to come back for a 27-23 victory. Broncos fans will now be hoping that Andy Janovich has a positive prognosis for his injury.