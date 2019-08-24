Andrew Luck retires from NFL: Colts quarterback to announce retirement from league

Surprising news arrived for the NFL on Saturday and particularly for Indianapolis Colts fans. Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck is set to officially retire from the game. The big announcement is forthcoming about Luck’s future.

Here are more details on Luck’s retirement surprise that shook up the sports world this weekend.

Luck to announce retirement from NFL

The big news arrived as NFL preseason games were in progress on Saturday night. One of those games featured Andrew Luck’s Indianapolis Colts taking on the Chicago Bears. Luck wasn’t participating in the game, which saw the Bears take a lead in the second half.

However, Luck is said to be, “mentally worn down and ready to walk away.” According to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, Luck will make an official retirement announcement on Sunday (August 25).

Smith says it may be “the most shocking retirement” in the history of the league. That’s due to what Andrew Luck has shown in his short time in the league, despite injury woes.

Former No. 1 pick considered franchise savior

Luck was originally drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts back in 2012 out of the University of Stanford. At the time, he was considered the heir apparent to former Indianapolis star quarterback Peyton Manning.

However, Peyton Manning ended up going to the Denver Broncos and making a triumphant return to win a Super Bowl. Luck had unfortunate injuries during his career, including a shoulder injury which cost him the 2017 season. He led the team to the NFL playoffs in each of his first three seasons, though.

Luck also went on to achieve four NFL Pro Bowl selections, including one just this past season. His career stats included 23,671 yards passing with 171 touchdowns on 2,000-of-3,290 completions. Still, it was said he wasn’t quite the same this past season as in the past when he displayed his brilliance on the field.

Fans will now wait to see what Andrew Luck’s official retirement statement says with regard to his playing future. It’s certainly a surprise to see him step away, but some players decide to do what’s best for themselves mentally and physically.