Andrew Luck net worth: How much is he valued at in 2019 following retirement?

Andrew Luck’s future net worth will be a lot lower after he walked away from millions in future earnings by retiring from the NFL — but sometimes money isn’t everything, especially in terms of your health. You just can’t put a price tag on that!

However, his shock move over the weekend has left many fans wondering exactly how much the now-former Colts quarterback is currently valued at. What does he have to fall back on?

Retirement causes a major shakeup

Andrew Luck stunned the football world when he suddenly announced his retirement this past weekend. Surprisingly, when the rumor started to filter through the crowd that Luck was leaving the game for good, he actually was booed as he walked off the field during the Colts Week 3 preseason contest vs. the Chicago Bears.

In many ways, you can’t blame the fans for being a bit upset. It really isn’t the fact that Luck is retiring that made many of them so angry in the moment, it was the timing of it all. Nevertheless, you can’t blame Luck either. Nothing is more important than your health.

One shocking stat that has been revealed is just how much Andrew Luck may be walking away from by retiring at the age of 29.

#Colts owner Jim Irsay notes Andrew Luck is giving up almost $500 million by walking away from the NFL. With QB salaries already at $35 million per year, Luck would’ve pushed $40 million APY soon. Another deal after that maybe over $50 million APY … yeah, that sounds right. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2019

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that between Andrew Luck’s contract and potential future earnings and endorsements, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay estimates the quarterback is walking away from a half-billion dollars of possible net income over the next decade. That is a lot of cash to leave on the table.

Luck’s current value

Yes, Andrew Luck may be walking away from the game leaving millions behind in future earnings, but he isn’t hurting for cash, that’s for sure.

Sportrac indicates that Luck made nearly $100 million ($97.1 million to be exact) during his seven-year NFL career with Indianapolis Colts. If you figure in endorsements, some estimate that Luck’s net worth is currently around $115 million. Not a bad chunk of change to walk into retirement with.

When Luck signed his contract extension in 2016, he became the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time. Now fans in Indianapolis are wondering who the next Andrew Luck will be as the team moves forward from here.