Andrew Luck comeback: Vegas oddsmakers believe a return to NFL, XFL not out of the question

Is Andrew Luck really done with pro football? Don’t bet on it. Guys like Luck are wired differently than the average person. Football is his life. So that begs the question, could a return to the game following a year or two away to heal mentally and physically be possible?

Luck comeback odds

Andrew Luck shocked the sports world by announcing his retirement this past weekend. However, just like New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, Las Vegas sportsbooks believe that Luck hasn’t played his last snap. In fact, online sportsbook giant Bovada believes that a comeback in 2020 or 2021 is very possible – and they are letting fans wager on it!

While the odds favor “no comeback” at -4000, no one is really going to risk $4,000 to win $100.00 are they? Bovada has a much nicer line on Luck’s potential return to the NFL.

Odds that Luck will mount a comeback within the next two seasons are much more favorable for the betting public. At +500, (meaning every $100 you risk you will win $500) this may be a risk worth taking.

If Luck did decide to give his career a second chance, many teams would be lining up for his services, that’s for sure. He would only be 30 or 31 depending on the attempted comeback, and let’s remember something here – last season Luck was awesome!

He was named the comeback player of the year in 2018 as he led the Colts to a postseason berth.

XFL on the horizon?

Let’s not kid ourselves. Andrew Luck is not going to the XFL. Or is he? If Luck wanted to return to the gridiron, would he give the reformed league a shot?

The odds are set at +1500 that he would. While those odds are a gambler’s dream, realistically it is hard to imagine. The XFL is returning to action in 2020 and it is believed that they are going to have much more staying power this time around. Landing a QB like Luck would surely be a huge plus for the league, but the odds of it happening are long.

