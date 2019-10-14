Amari Cooper quad injury: What happened?

Amari Cooper’s quad injury is just the latest mishap for the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Jason Garrett is under fire following the team’s 24-22 loss to the Jets on Sunday, and now the Cowboys may have to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles without their star wideout.

What happened to Cooper?

The Dallas Cowboys are not playing well. After starting the season 3-0, they have now dropped three straight games, the latest coming against the winless New York Jets.

That being said, the last thing they need is an injury to a star player like wideout Amari Cooper. Unfortunately, that is exactly what they are now dealing with.

On what was just a simple three-yard pass and catch from Prescott to Cooper, the Cowboys receiver was slow to get up and noticeably not himself. Cooper headed to the sidelines for examination and was later ruled out for the rest of yesterday’s game against the Jets.

WR Amari Cooper said during the week a bruised quad wasn't bothering him much anymore. That's no longer the case. He hasn't taken the field for this possession. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2019

Now the big question is how bad is this quad injury? Cooper said, during the week leading up to the Jets game, that his previous quad injury wasn’t a factor anymore and he was ready to go.

So, did Cooper re-injure his quad or is this something new the Cowboys will have to examine? More answers will likely come on Monday.

Injury list is growing

Dallas fans are holding their collective breath as one of their best players joins a long list of the walking wounded.

Amari Cooper has been one of the few bright spots of the Cowboys’ offense so far in 2019. Prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, Cooper had collected 32 catches for 512 yards and five touchdowns.

Dallas can’t afford to lose his productivity, especially during this recent skid, not to mention that they are already plenty shorthanded on offense.

Already without offense with tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins and wideout Randall Cobb, losing Cooper for any length of time will be a huge blow to an already struggling offense.