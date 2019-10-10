Alvin Kamara injury update: Week 6 status for Saints RB ahead of Jaguars game

A surprising Alvin Kamara injury update arrived on Thursday as most New Orleans Saints fans didn’t even think he was hurt. However, Kamara was added to the team’s injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As the Saints continue to march on with their backup quarterback, here’s more about the latest injury status for Alvin Kamara.

Saints add Alvin Kamara to injury report

Based on a report from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, the New Orleans Saints listed their star running back on the Week 6 injury report. Reportedly, Kamara was listed with an ankle injury and limited in practice. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, though.

Alvin Kamara (ankle) lands on the injury report today. pic.twitter.com/LGwVnKKlLn — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) October 10, 2019

As far as how Alvin Kamara got this ankle injury, that’s unknown. So far, no reports have surfaced regarding when or where it occurred, but it’s possible it happened during the team’s practice session. It’s possible it’s something he was dealing with after their last game that seemed minor at the time.

That previous game was this past Sunday — a 31-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara did a little bit of everything in that game.

Right on time, here's your weekly mad man run by Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/a5PhQagEsg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 6, 2019

He had his traditional rushing game where he picked up 62 yards on 16 carries, but also had 42 receiving yards on six receptions. There was also a play where he tossed a completion for 13 yards. There were no reports during or after the game that Kamara had become injured and there have been no comments from head coach Sean Payton or the team.

Other Saints key injuries for Week 6

The biggest injury that hit the New Orleans Saints was to their star quarterback Drew Brees. He’s been sidelined since his team’s Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

In that Week 2 game, Rams defensive juggernaut Aaron Donald hit Drew Brees’ hand during a passing motion. That led to a thumb injury that has kept Brees out of action ever since. His timetable after the injury was six weeks of recovery. Teddy Bridgewater has helped steer the ship since then.

In addition to Brees, receiver Tre’Quan Smith has an ankle injury that has kept him out of action. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was limited on Wednesday due to a neck injury and didn’t practice on Thursday.

The team visits Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday (October 13) at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.