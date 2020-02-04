Alex Smith’s leg injury almost killed him: Where is the football quarterback now?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Alex Smith is one of the best quarterbacks to suit up over the last decade that many fans may have forgotten about.

After a long road to recovery following a gruesome injury that Smith suffered in 2018, the former San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins star QB may be on his way to calling 0ut plays once again in 2020.

Alex Smith’s leg injury almost killed him

All NFL fans knew that Alex Smith’s injury was horrific the moment it happened. What they did not know is just how close Smith flirted with death following his surgery to repair his broken leg.

Chiefs Wire indicates that Smith, who was recently on ESPN’s Outside The Lines, provided a candid assessment of what happened back in 2018 while he was in the hospital recovering.

Smith explained that he was a day or two away from going home before doctors realized he had developed a serious infection that complicated his recovery dramatically.

Read More Patrick Mahomes injury update: See what happened as Chiefs star hurts knee against Broncos

Smith developed sepsis, an infection that gets into the bloodstream, which is one of the most deadly complications a person can obtain following surgery.

“Very much lucky to be alive. Very lucky to still have my leg.” Alex Smith tells @JeremySchaap how his 2018 injury almost cost him everything. pic.twitter.com/z4DQIH1EgY — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) February 1, 2020

The three-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback told ESPN that he’s “very much lucky to be alive” following his ordeal.

“I had a pretty serious infection,” Smith said. “They had a lot of complications with it.”

Ironically when Smith was told he had a terrible infection and needed treatment right away, he said that he doesn’t remember much after that. Even now, over a year later, he doesn’t recall much of the early treatment.

“[The] next thing I remember is waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point,” Smith said.

Fortunately for Smith, he beat a blood disease that is not an easy one to defeat, and he is thankful for it every day.

Smith’s road to recovery, possible Redskins return

Now that the worst is behind him, Alex Smith has said that he would love to get another chance at playing in the NFL. The man who was once a starter in front of Patrick Mahomes is hoping at the very least to get another opportunity to play for the Washington Redskins.

With a new coach in place in Ron Rivera, Smith could get his chance.

“There’s enough there that I can go out there and play,” Smith said. “Knowing that, yeah, failure is a possibility. . . . I need to prove that I can come back and play quarterback in the NFL, and if I can do that, that would be great and it’ll get figured out.”

Pro Football Talk indicates that Rivera hasn’t forgotten about Smith, and would love to see what he can do.

“I also don’t want to forget Alex Smith,” Rivera said. “Here’s a guy that’s doing everything he can to come back, and if Alex can come back and be the player that he was we have a good situation; we have competition at that position.”

No matter which team is your favorite, in 2020 everyone should be rooting for Alex Smith to make a successful return to the NFL.