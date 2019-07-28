AJ Green injury update: How long is Bengals star out and when will he return for the 2019 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals season is scheduled to get underway six weeks from today. That’s the good news. The bad news is they may be without their top wide receiver A.J. Green.

For Bengals fans and the coaching staff, this is a nightmare.

Green ankle injury results

When A.J. Green hit the practice field yesterday, (Saturday, July 27) the fans cheered loudly for their star.

Those cheers quickly turned to gasps just minutes later when Green was injured and carted off the field for further medical evaluations. Now the Bengals know the results.

Adam Schefter tweeted out on Sunday that Green has reportedly torn ligaments in his left ankle and will likely miss six to eight weeks.

While Green theoretically could be ready for action on opening weekend, it would seem unlikely that he would get much, if any, playing time in Week 1.

AJ Green tore ligaments in his ankle practicing at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium, as part of NFL’s 100th-anniversary celebration. Field conditions were considered subpar; more scrutiny expected over decision to practice there. Green expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2019

Time not on his side?

A.J. Green is coming off of his worst season as a pro, which makes this injury that much more frustrating for the Bengals wideout. Is time catching up to Green or is this just a series of bad breaks?

In 2018, the former Georgia standout missed seven games and finished with career-lows in catches (46) and yards (694).

Now just days before his 31st birthday, Green may be facing a crossroads. Green is scheduled to become an unrestricted free-agent in 2020, and after suffering a second consecutive injury, you have to wonder how eager the Bengals will be to make him the big offer he is hoping to get.

Green will have to have a heck of a season if he is hoping to get one more huge payday.

Cincinnati is scheduled to open the 2019 season on September 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.