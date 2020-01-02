AFC Wild Card Schedule 2020: Odds, predictions, kickoff times for Bills vs. Texans, Titans vs. Patriots

We are just about 48 hours from the 2020 NFL playoffs getting underway. 12-teams will be vying for the 2020 Super Bowl, but only two will make it.

Will it be the No. 1 seeds, or will a longshot team that not many fans are looking at surprise the pack? The only thing fans know for sure is that two team’s seasons will come to an end on Saturday, and two will move on.

Home cookin?

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots are both hosting games this Saturday, Jan. 4. While they are listed as the favorites, many NFL experts believe they could both be upset.

Not to dismiss the Buffalo Bills season, but if the Texans once again drop the ball in the postseason, at home, with Deshaun Watson leading the team, they may have to do some heavy reevaluating.

Last season the Texans didn’t score until the fourth quarter in their 21-7 loss at home against Indianapolis. Texans fans are hoping the results will be much different this year against the Bills.

The nightcap will feature the New England Patriots hosting the Tennessee Titans. Are the Patriots in trouble? That is the consensus. It’s funny how sports work, isn’t it?

We're headed to Foxborough Saturday night! It's the @Titans vs. the @Patriots at 8 pm ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/5Hzz8YBn7Q — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 30, 2019

Teams like the Browns, Jets, or Lions would love to have a season that finishes with a 12-4 record. In New England, that is considered a letdown.

For the first time in a decade, the Pats are playing in the Wild-Card round — not riding home-field advantage through the postseason.

If New England is planning on repeating as Super Bowl champs, they will have to win at least one game on the road, if not two, this time around.

Odds, picks

The general public seems to believe the road teams could walk away with victories in the AFC Wild-Card games, but the home teams are the favorites.

Vegas oddsmakers have the Texans -2.5 and the Patriots -4.5.

It is time for Deshaun Watson and the Texans to get that playoff win, and the Patriots to prove they have plenty left in the tank against the Titans.

Here are all the facts you need to know about Saturday’s AFC Wild-Card matchups, along with my picks for each game.

Who: Buffalo vs Houston

Odds: Houston -2.5

Kickoff time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Game 2

Who: Tennessee vs New England

Odds: Patriots -4.5

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Picks: Houston -2.5, New England -4.5