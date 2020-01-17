Aaron Rodgers net worth: How much is the Packers quarterback worth in 2020?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most well-known and polarizing athletes in the NFL. While he is loved in Green Bay, he is jeered everywhere else around the league – mostly because he wins a lot of games.

Rodgers, Packers one win away from Super Bowl 54

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are just 48 hours or so from playing in the 2020 NFC Championship.

If Green Bay wins, they will head to the Super Bowl for the second time during the Rodgers era. The first time was back on February 6, 2011, when the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl 45.

In that game, Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Following the win, Rodgers was named the MVP of Super Bowl 45.

To make it to his second Super Bowl, Rodgers will have to play flawlessly against a very tough San Francisco defense. It won’t be easy, but the former California Golden Bears star has been in this position before and he knows how to win in big games.

Read More Detroit Lions rumors: Mike Daniels to sign with Lions after Packers release Pro Bowl DT

Advertising guru

While Aaron Rodgers is growing into a legend on the field, he has also had success off the field.

Rodgers has become a household name by doing advertisements for Ford Motor Company, Pizza Hut, and Adidas, however, he is best known for his All-State commercials and his “Discount Double Check” line.

Rodgers sure has parlayed his success on the field to some great advertising deals.

Aaron Rodgers net worth

Since taking over for another Packers legend in Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers has done well for himself in the money department.

According to Spotrac, Rodgers has made just a tad over $233 million dollars. Now that is just from the Packers. With all of his advertising gigs, Rodgers may be worth around $240 million – give or take a few dollars.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers until 2023. At that time his total earnings will exceed $313 million. That is a lot of cheddar for the quarterback who plays in the Dairy state!