Aaron Rodgers beer drinking: Packers QB fires shot at Matthew Stafford, Mitch Trubisky

The NFC North may boast the best inter-division quarterbacks in all of football. After all, you have Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Mitchell Trubisky and Kirk Cousins. Not too shabby!

While we are still months away from opening week for the 2019 NFL season, Rodgers has already done a bit of trash talking about his counterparts.

How it started

Let’s just call it boys having fun. At least that is how it started. Packers offensive guard David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers were attending a Milwaukee Bucks postseason game. Bakhtiari started chugging beers at an epic rate. He then challenged Rodgers to do the same.

Rodgers couldn’t come close to the big fella. After seeing Rodgers epic fail, the Detroit Lions QB, who happened to be watching that game with his wife Kelly and some friends decided to show Rodgers how it is done.

After seeing those two battle it out, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky joined in. Like Stafford, Trubisky also did much better than Rodgers’ failed attempt. Thanks to the power of the internet, it seems Rodgers is now going viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Shoutout cameraman @ChaseDaniel you were a good opponent 10 pic.twitter.com/CKvjM7ZdKo — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) June 1, 2019

Rodgers fires back

When things don’t go your way, or you have something to say, nowadays you do what everyone else does – take it to Twitter. Earlier today Aaron Rodgers had this to say about his beer snafu.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers jokes about the chugging prowess shown by other NFL QBs: "For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me." #Packers — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 4, 2019

Obviously “Beer Gate” tensions are rising! Now the question is can Stafford and Trubisky show Rodgers who the real beast is on the field in 2019 and not in the local bar and grill!