A.J. Green hurt, carted off the field during practice — Here’s what happened

On Saturday, July 27, the Cincinnati Bengals held an open practice session with tens of thousands of fans showing up in support of their football team. Reportedly, wide receiver A.J. Green got a noticeable amount of applause and cheers as he was on the field.

Unfortunately, fans, teammates, and team personnel also saw A.J. Green hurt while running on one particular play. He got carted off the field during the practice and will now go through further medical evaluation.

A.J. Green hurt during practice play, helped off field

During Saturday’s practice, A.J. Green was running down the sideline area for a receiving play. He had a man running right with him who defended the play along with another opposing player. The player running with Green jumped to prevent a catch and ended up falling to the ground. Green came up limping after the play.

It’s unknown if he just landed awkwardly or stepped on his teammate’s foot, or the teammate stepped on Green’s foot. Former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger, who now works as a color analyst and host of several sports shows, provided a video tweet (from @hahnmd) showing the play.

AJ Green was carted off the field with an apparent injury to his left foot/ankle. Here’s the play where Green left the field limping.

After that play, Green was helped off the field by staff, as seen in the video clip below. He took a seat on the bench as the practice continued for the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals squad.

More tweets arrived to give updates on A.J. Green’s injury. One report was that he was carted away with his left leg elevated and that Green threw his mouthpiece, indicating he knew something was wrong.

A.J. Green injury update arrives

Based on the report that arrived from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury is not serious. Rapoport says so far it appears to be a sprained ankle but that the team will still send Green for an MRI to double check.

Based on the initial diagnosis, #Bengals WR AJ Green is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, I’m told. They are hopeful, but he’s going to get an MRI to be sure. If that’s the case, expect serious caution throughout the preseason from Green and the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2019

Fans were happy to see a healthy A.J. Green at Saturday’s practice. In the 2018-19 NFL season, he participated in just nine games due to a toe injury suffered in Week 8. He racked up 46 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Green possibly sidelined, looking to prove himself

Earlier today, the NFL Network Instagram posted a photo of A.J. Green, along with his comment after seeing where they placed him in this year’s NFL Top 100. Green ranked at No. 58 overall and due to his displeasure with that spot, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection seems to be ready to use it as motivation.

Depending on what the X-ray and MRI results show, Green could be out of action for a little bit of time. Most likely, the team is going to proceed with caution for the rest of the preseason, no matter what his diagnosis is. At most, the injury could cost him 4-6 weeks. That’s if the injury is a high ankle sprain, according to a tweet from Dr. Jesse Morse.

Reportedly, over 75,000 fans were in attendance during Saturday’s open session. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host another practice session on Sunday, July 27. All of the Bengals faithful are certainly rooting for the best for Green.