2020 NFL Draft will be ‘fully virtual’ this April, team facilities to remain closed

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned, but it is going to be a lot different than in years past.

NFL Draft 2020 to go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 virus has changed the course of the world. From schools and businesses closing down to sporting events put on hold until further notice, things are moving at a different pace nowadays.

Well, COVID-19 or no COVID-19, the NFL draft will take place later this month.

Unlike past seasons, this year, the NFL draft will not have fans cheering their newest players on, nor will the players be able to greet the commissioner after they are selected.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be done 100 percent in the virtual world.

Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted out Commissioner Roger Goodell’s letter confirming the 2020 NFL Draft will be “fully virtual” and that team facilities that are normally the hot spot during the draft will be closed to all employees.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just informed clubs in a memo that club facilities will remain closed indefinitely and the league will conduct a “fully virtual” draft, with club personnel separately located in their homes. pic.twitter.com/28t2kNnLAI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2020

“We will reopen facilities when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in compliance with government mandates,” Goodell said.

With the MLB season delayed and the NBA and NHL stopping play, the NFL has no other choice than to take the draft virtual this season.

Will the NFL season start on time?

While the 2020 NFL Draft will go forward, is the regular-season schedule in jeopardy of not starting on time?

The NFL has not yet altered anything concerning the season’s starting time, however, if OTA and mini-camps are delayed, the chain reaction may cause a delay in the regular season.

Training camps are scheduled to begin in July, but the way things are moving along now, not only in the sports world but in the everyday world, everything is subject to change.

President Donald Trump recently talked with the commissioners for each sport over the weekend about if and when play will resume.

Trump’s conference call included commissioners and top executives from the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, Major League Soccer, WNBA, WWE, the PGA Tour, LPGA, UFC, NASCAR, IndyCar, and Breeders’ Cup.

The conversation was reportedly positive, but a time frame for return is still up in the air.

“They wanna get back; they gotta get back,” Trump told reporters. “They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it; the whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We’re gonna have to get back. We wanna get back soon, very soon.”

As for the NFL, President Trump said he is confident that the season will start on time.

We are all hoping so too. Or it could lead to a lot more Madden games.