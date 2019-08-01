2019 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Top rookies to watch when Broncos face Falcons

The NFL makes it triumphant return this evening when the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons square off in the 2019 Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio.

With most starters sitting this one out, including both projected starting quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan, this game is all about the kids – and their desire to make the team!

Broncos QB’s in a battle

First off, all eyes for Broncos fans will be on the three QB’s expected to share time tonight. Former Stanford star Kevin Hogan will start for the Broncos.

#Broncos will start fourth-year QB Kevin Hogan in the Hall of Fame Game. Get to know a little more about him 👇 https://t.co/rRwIxLzkRl — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) July 31, 2019

Hogan, who has seen some live action as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and 2017, will be trying to secure the backup role on the team behind veteran Joe Flacco.

That won’t be an easy task for Hogan as waiting in the wings is their second-round draft pick, Drew Lock. Lock is one of the best quarterbacks to play at the University of Missouri, and the Broncos are banking on him to develop fast.

Lock threw for over 12,000 yards in his career at Mizzou and connected for 99 touchdowns. He has a powerful arm, and when forced outside, he is a running threat.

The third QB scheduled for the Broncos is Brett Rypien. The nephew of former Washington Redskins QB Mark Rypien, Brett was a force at Boise State. A starter for four seasons, Rypien left Boise as one of the best the school has ever seen.

Rypien threw for over 13,000 yards and 90 touchdown passes. In 2018, he tossed a career-high 30 TD’s and finished with a QB rating of 156.

The Broncos have some great young talent at quarterback. In fact, it may be too much. It will be interesting to see which QB’s the Broncos keep.

Rookies look to impress

Heading into 2019, both the Broncos and Falcons are hoping for better results than 2018. Tonight will showcase what the future may look like for both squads as all eyes will be on several of the key draft picks for each side.

Sure, the focus will be on all three Broncos QB’s mentioned above, but other players will be looking to stand out as well.

On the Broncos side of the ball, first-round pick Noah Fant will be looking to make a good first impression. Fant was the second tight end selected in this year’s draft – ironically right behind his college teammate, new Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Fant is a huge target who is projected to do well in the NFL.

TOUCHDOWN Joe Flacco to Noah Fant. pic.twitter.com/CXqkCUmU4Z — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) July 25, 2019

On defense for Denver, Dre’Mont Jones will have all eyes on him. The Broncos selected the standout defensive tackle from Ohio State in the third round in 2019.

For Atlanta, building a bigger offensive line was a priority, which brings us to Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. Lindstrom will be on the O-Line tonight. However, McGary underwent a heart procedure that will keep him sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time.

One more name to watch out for is Marcus Green. The Falcons are hoping that the sixth-round pick can be their diamond in the rough. Playing the wideout/running back role, Green is fast and very versatile.