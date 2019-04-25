2019 NFL Draft: How did Quinnen Williams mother die?

Quinnen Williams was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the third overall pick by the New York Jets. He followed Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) and Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers).

Williams was considered by many as the best overall player in the 2019 NFL Draft and the Jets have one of the top defensive pass rushers in the draft.

While he was interviewed by reporters after accepting his jersey, cap and draft pick, he was asked about his mother, who died when he was 12.

How did Quinnen Williams mother die?

Quinnen Williams was, in his own words to the Tampa Bay Times, his mother’s “favorite child” — a mama’s boy.

Quinnen was 12 when his mother died at the age of 37.

Marquischa Henderson Williams, a first-grade teacher, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2005 and it returned in 2010. Quinnen said that he was the last person to talk to her before she died.

“She pulled me in and she was like ‘Quinnen, you’re going to be the one who takes care of everybody, you’re going to be the one to like make sure everybody is straight I need you to do that.’”

It was a comment that has stuck with the football star and as the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, he can take care of his family.

Quinnen Williams | A boy who lost his mom, a kid nicknamed Big Baby, a “sneaker head,” a player who calls his sacks & a bench warmer-to-top #NFL pick On the rise of Q, told from his grandma’s living room. “How,” he says, “did I make it to this moment?”https://t.co/5sW0gG83G5 pic.twitter.com/x31WWehN4Y — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 29, 2018

How much will Quinnen Williams make as a rookie?

Quinnen Williams, as the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft will make $32.4 million with a $21.5 million signing bonus.

The Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle will join the New York Jets.

Interestingly, Quinnen also made a promise to his family that he will return to college to finish his degree despite leaving early for the NFL.

Quinnen Williams’ grandfather is in a wheelchair after suffering a brain aneurysm, but Williams credits him with his maturity level, as he said he always reminded him to “prove you’ve been listening to your mom this whole life.”

Quinnen Williams also said that the first thing he will do with his first paycheck after the 2019 NFL Draft to buy his maternal grandmother a car.