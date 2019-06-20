The Oklahoma Sooners have become the top college football team in the nation when it comes to quarterbacks. That won’t change as the Sooners just landed the number one overall prospect in the Rivals100 2021 class — Brock Vandagriff.

BREAKING: 2021 Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff has committed to #Oklahoma. The 6'3", 198-pound signal caller is the No.1 ranked prospect overall in the initial #Rivals100. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/6GcKgrDQEZ — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 20, 2019

At the end of the 2017 college football season, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy and then was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is now the face of the Cleveland Browns.

@BrockVandagriff Welcome home man. Keep the tradition going #Boomer — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) June 20, 2019

At the end of the 2018 college football season, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and then was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He is now the hopeful savior of the Arizona Cardinals.

@BrockVandagriff Let’s get it! It’s only right that you join the best. #OUDNA — Kyler Murray (@K1) June 20, 2019

Heading into the 2019 college football season, Jalen Hurts chose to transfer from the perennial national champion contending Alabama Crimson Tide to the Oklahoma Sooners and has designs on bringing another Heisman Trophy to Oklahoma.

Waiting in the wings is Spencer Rattler, the only quarterback in the class of 2019 to receive a five-star rating. When Hurts leaves at the end of the 2019 season, Rattler is someone that could become the next Baker Mayfield.

As a true freshman, he will be around until at least 2021 — and that is when Brock Vandagriff shows up in Norman.

Vandagriff is the number one recruit in the entire 2021 class and Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley went to Georgia to recruit him. Vandagriff, who watched two straight Sooners quarterbacks win Heisman Trophies before heading to the NFL, chose Oklahoma over Florida and Georgia.