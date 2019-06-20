“Oklahoma was the best decision for me because it checked all the boxes as an individual and as an athlete,” Vandagriff said. “The staff was more than welcoming, and unbelievably outgoing throughout the process. It only took two visits to know that is where I will be spending my college years. THAT is how special it is in Norman.”

Unlike Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Brock Vandagriff is a pro-style passer and not a scrambler, so it will be interesting to see how Lincoln Riley coaches him when the time comes.

Brock Vandagriff stands 6 feet 2 inches and currently attends Prince Avenue Christian School.