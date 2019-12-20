Which college bowl games are being played this weekend? Odds, schedule, and how to watch live

The college football bowl season is finally here. The first of 40 bowl games officially takes place on Friday, December 20, and runs through the championship game on January 13.

Bahamas Bowl gets it all going

The 2019 Bowl Schedule starts Friday with the Bahamas Bowl featuring Buffalo vs. Charlotte. Both teams finished the regular season with 7-5 records.

For the Buffalo Bulls, they are hoping finally to get in the win column in a bowl game. Buffalo lost its three previous bowls, including last season’s Dollar General Bowl, when they fell in a thriller to Troy by the final score of 42-32.

As for the 49ers, they are also seeking their first bowl victory. This game is the first time Charlotte is playing past November in their school history. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET.

Game 2 on Friday will be the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl and features Utah State vs. Kent State.

Saturday bowl fiesta

While Friday’s action is limited, Saturday’s schedule features seven games, giving college football fans what they crave — wall-to-wall football!

From the Celebration Bowl to the New Orleans Bowl, fans can get ready for 12-hours of nonstop action. One game to keep an eye on will be Central Michigan vs. San Diego State.

Both programs have been quietly on the rise over the last 10 years, and now they will square-off for the first time.

San Diego State is headed to a bowl game for the 10th straight season, while CMU is back in the postseason for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Not bad for either side!

While the names of the bowl games may change over the years, the thrill for the kids lucky enough to play in them never does.

Here is a look at the complete schedule, odds, and TV start times for Saturday, December 20.