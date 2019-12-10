When do they announce the Heisman Trophy winner 2019? Finalists, Las Vegas odds revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The four Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed on Monday evening, and the list reads like a who’s who of future NFL first-round draft picks.

Heisman Trophy Final Four

The 2019 Heisman finalists that will be making the trip to New York City are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes as defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields round out the list.

Now, if you believe that Las Vegas oddsmakers know a thing or two about prop bets like the Heisman Trophy winner, then this presentation is all a formality.

Every sportsbook in the country has LSU quarterback Joe Burrow walking away with the 2019 Heisman. You can’t even make any money off wagering on Burrow unless you want to risk the farm.

Heisman Field an Odds finalized. Can anyone beat LSU's Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow (-2500)

Justin Fields (+1200)

Chase Young (+2000)

Jalen Hurts (+2500) pic.twitter.com/MBwIrlxxLI — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) December 10, 2019

The latest odds have Burrow listed at -2500 – meaning you have to wager $2500 to win $100. That is not a smart wager. Now, if you believe that somehow one of the other three finalists is going to win, that is a risk worth taking.

With Justin Fields (+1200), Chase Young (+2000), and Jalen Hurts (+2500), a small wager could score big. Hey, it could happen.

Just remember, in 1997, Michigan’s Charles Woodson beat out Tennessee’s Peyton Manning. In a huge upset, Woodson became the first two-way player in over 20 years at the time to win the award.

When is the Heisman Trophy winner 2019 reveal?

When will the Heisman Trophy winner be revealed? The big announcement will take place this Saturday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

The presentation of the 2019 Heisman Award will air live nationally on ESPN.

If you happen to be on the go, you can watch the announcement of the Heisman winner unfold on your smartphone, tablet, or any other device by downloading the Watch ESPN App.