What is Dabo Swinney’s net worth following biggest contract in college football history?

Dabo Swinney just signed a new contract as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers that was the biggest contract in college football history. The coach’s original net worth was already big, but it just took a major bump.

Here is a look at the new contract and what it does for Dabo Swinney’s net worth.

Dabo Swinney new contract information

Dabo Swinney will be with the Clemons Tigers for a very long time. His new contract is a 10-year deal worth $93 million — the biggest in college football history.

It is well worth the money and length, as Swinney went from an interim coach in 2008 to push the Tigers to the top of the college football world where he has won two national titles in the last 11 years.

While it is the biggest contract, thanks to the 10 years involved he will make the same per year as Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, the man considered the best coach in college football.

With that said, Swinny and his Tigers have beaten Saban and his Crimson Tide for both their national titles (2016, 2018).

Clemson had only won one other national title in its 123-year history (1981).

“With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships and developing total student-athletes for years to come,” Swinney said in a statement. “I am truly blessed to be your Head Football Coach.”

If Dabo Swinney leaves for another college in the next two years, he will have to pay a $4 million buyout. If he leaves for Alabama, the buyout is $6 million. If he leaves for the NFL, there is no buyout.

The contract will go up each year. This season, he will make $8.25 million and by the final year in 2028, he will get paid $10 million.

Breaking: Clemson has rewarded coach Dabo Swinney for leading the Tigers to two national titles in the past three seasons, announcing that they have agreed to a 10-year, $93 million contract. pic.twitter.com/WPpMOycDEG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2019

Dabo Swinney net worth

When Dab Swinney was first named Clemson head coach, he was paid $800,000 a year, something he said was the university overpaying him.

He then proved himself and in 2016 received a new deal, a six-year contract worth $31.75 million. After signing that deal, he won his first national title as a head coach.

After winning that national title, Swinney got the contract restructured into an eight-year, $54 million deal. Now, after his most recent national title win, it was bumped again to the 10-year deal.

Before the new contract, Dabo Swinney’s net worth was estimated at $20 million, with his $6.75 million base salary. Now, with his salary jumping to $8.25 million, his net worth will continue to climb.