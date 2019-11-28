What college football games are on the Thanksgiving Day 2019 schedule?

In some of the past few years, there may have been a few NCAA football games available for viewing on the holiday. This year, there will be just one to watch on television along with the Thanksgiving NFL games.

However, it’s rivalry week, and it could provide a thrilling matchup for college football fans who aren’t watching the NFL game.

Thanksgiving day 2019 college football schedule

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN and the ESPN app, Ole Miss takes on Mississippi State. The two rivals have competed in what’s called the Egg Bowl since 1901. Since the debut of this rivalry game, Ole Miss owns the series with a 62-45-6 record all-time.

"It's time to talk about the biggest game in the state."#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/uZZf0uwHEl — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 27, 2019

Neither team is ranked, but there’s still the rivalry factor, the pride of the golden egg trophy, and a bit at stake for one team here. Last year’s got game intense with a second-half fight and four players ejected in the Bulldogs’ 35-3 victory.

This year, the Mississippi State Bulldogs can qualify for a bowl game with a win, while Ole Miss will try to spoil the fun.

The rivalry game is expected to be a close matchup. Currently, Vegas Insider lists Mississippi State as favored by 2.5-points at various sportsbooks.

Friday brings even more college football

Those who didn’t get their fill of football on Thursday shouldn’t worry. There will be more than enough available on Black Friday (Nov. 29). A number of ranked teams are in action for more of rivalry week.

That includes the No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies taking on their in-state rivals Virginia at 12 p.m. Eastern Time and No. 17 Iowa battling Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Coastal 🏆 on the line in Charlottesville this Friday Tech looks to extend good form, winning streaks in pivotal clash ⤵️

👉 https://t.co/5dEALmSDrp pic.twitter.com/yEzwOcEWqM — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 26, 2019

In addition, No. 19 Cincinnati and No. 18 Memphis do battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, while No. 25 Appalachian State plays Troy at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus. Here’s a look at more games from the schedule with games starting as early as mid-day and running past 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Notable college football games Nov. 29

No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

Texas Tech at Texas 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State 3:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Washington State at Washington 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

No. 25 Appalachian State at Troy 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

South Florida at UCF 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Many teams are vying for bowl games while others simply want the bragging rights of saying they won the latest installment in their team’s annual rivalry game. It’s going to be an exciting holiday weekend full of college football action!