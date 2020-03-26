Washington State Cougars redshirt senior Bryce Beekman dies at 22

In some tragic news, Washington State redshirt senior defensive back Bryce Beekman died at the age of 22.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth confirmed that the young football star passed away.

Bryce Beekman death

The Pullman police responded to a call at 5:44 p.m. PT from Bryce Beekman’s apartment. According to the reports, the issue was “breathing problems.”

This is scary considering the massive coronavirus scare in Washington, which was the initial landing spot of the first spread of cases in the country.

When police arrived, Beekman was already dead. The reports also say there were no signs of foul play involved.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers said that determining the cause of death for Bryce Beekman would take two to three months. This is considered an ongoing investigation.

With 2,580 coronavirus cases in Washington on top of 132 deaths so far, the resources for cases like this are stretched thin as it is.

Who is Bryce Beekman?

Bryce Beekman was a redshirt senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to reports, he went back home for spring break and was there on March 14 for his younger brother’s state championship basketball game.

On top of Washington being the starting point for coronavirus in the United States, the cases in Louisiana are moving at a faster rate than anywhere in the world. There are now 1,795 cases in Louisiana with 65 dead.

There is no confirmation that the death of Bryce Beekman had anything to do with the COVID-19 outbreak, though.

Beekman returned to college only to learn that the spring workouts set to start on Friday were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Students were asked to stay at their permanent residences until further notice.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

WSU Athletics statement on the passing of student-athlete Bryce Beekman. pic.twitter.com/6XmhqE8hjH — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 25, 2020

Mike Leach was the coach who brought Beekman to Washington State. He said in a statement that he sent out his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to his family and the Washington State community.

With the Cougars, Beeckman won the free safety job and started all 13 games for Washington State last season. At 6-2 and 190 pounds, he finished his junior season with 60 tackles — fifth-most for the team.

He also had 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Beeckman would have returned as a starter for his senior season.