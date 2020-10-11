Twitter fans react after Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler gets benched early in the game against rival Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was roasted on social media after he got benched in the second quarter for fumbling early in the game against rival Texas on Saturday.

Rattler eventually returned to open the second half and led the Sooners to a dramatic 53-45 victory in four overtimes against the Longhorns in the Red River Showdown. However, he struggled with issues earlier in the game and got benched after a couple of costly turnovers.

Coach Lincoln Riley pulled Rattler early in the second quarter after his second turnover of the day and replaced him with redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai.

Fans began asking whether Rattler’s poor performance was due to injury after the training staff was seen working on his arms before halftime.

However, at the start of the third quarter, Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft confirmed that Rattler was not injured.

According to Taft, coach Riley said he replaced Rattler only because he “wanted to get Tanner involved in this one.”

Rattler returned in the third quarter

Despite the poor start, Rattler returned to start the second half, and he seemed to have regained his composure.

He helped the Sooners keep and increase their lead. Rattler finished the game going 23-for-35 with 209 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Many fans described Rattler as “overrated”

Before Rattler’s second-half comeback, many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over his earlier performance.

Many wondered how the former five-star recruit, who was one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy, could be playing so badly.

Some fans even began expressing doubt that the redshirt freshman could retain his position as the Oklahoma Sooners’ starting quarterback, let alone meet the high expectations of carrying on the team’s Heisman QB legacy.

A good number of fans took to Twitter to roast the freshman, saying he was overrated.

“Everyone was chastising me when I said Spencer Rattler was one of the most overrated players in college football,” one disappointed Twitter user commented.

“Spencer Rattler has to be the most overrated QB in College Football right now,” another fan tweeted.

“They benched Spencer Rattler LMAO what an overrated awful QB, hope this humbled him. Probably won’t tho,” a third fan tweeted.

Some fans came to Rattler’s defense

But other fans took to social media to defend Rattler, saying it is not unusual for a freshman to struggle early in their career.

Others argued that he struggled earlier in the game due to pressure and that he’d been “a little too anxious,” even though the Sooners were already in the lead at the time.

Rattler’s supporters argued that coach Riley made the right call by pulling him out so that he could have a little time out to regain his composure.