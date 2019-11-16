Tua Tagovailoa injury update: How long does a dislocated hip take to recover? Alabama QB’s injury compared to Bo Jackson

Tua Tagovailoa has been lost for the season. Alabama’s star quarterback reportedly suffered a dislocated hip on Saturday in the Tide’s win against Mississippi State.

How it happened

On what looked like just another regular tackle going toward the sidelines, Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury that turned out to be much worse than first thought.

Tagovailoa knew something was terribly wrong right from the get-go. As reported by ESPN, The Tide quarterback was “screaming in pain as medical training staff had to pick him up and carry him off the cart.”

"He was screaming in pain as medical training staff had to pick him up and carry him off the cart." @MollyAMcGrath said the first report is that Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his right hip vs. Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/ppMJykMq9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

The hit on Tagovailoa wasn’t one that would make fans cringe, but the results were.

The ESPN announcers were even a bit baffled at what the injury could be as the trainers had to literally hold the Alabama quarterback up until the cart could come to get him. Tagovailoa could not stand on his own power.

Now, not only will the Tide be without their leader, but you have to feel for Tagovailoa. At just the age of 21, he was ready to make his splash in the NFL next season. Thoughts and prayers are going out to him and his family for a speedy recovery and a strong rehab.

The injuries for Tua Tagovailoa the past few years have been brutal. pic.twitter.com/VUNdMzxos0 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 16, 2019

Bo Jackson all over again?

Tua Tagovailoa has been called the best quarterback in college football by many NCAA experts. He has also been projected as a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

That all may have changed on Saturday.

The good news for Tua is that he is just a junior. Yes, many experts have him heading to the NFL as an early draft pick, however, if this injury is not too serious, he can return to Alabama in the fall if the NFL doesn’t come calling.

The bad news is that his injury is being compared to the one suffered by the legendary Bo Jackson.

REPORT: Tua Tagovailoa's hip injury is "similar to Bo Jackson's career-ending injury." This is awful. 😞 https://t.co/azGAKC5CX2 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 16, 2019

Jackson suffered a dislocated hip while playing for the Raiders and he was never the same again. The hit on Jackson wasn’t one of those dramatic football hits either. The two-sport star had to retire from both baseball and football due to his injury in 1994. Jackson was just 32 years old at the time.

How long is a dislocated hip recovery time?

So, how long does it take to recover from a dislocated hip? The average time is anywhere from two-to-three months, according to OrthInfo.com.

Like all injuries, times can vary. However, with Tagovailoa being in better shape than an average person, he may heal quickly. One thing fans do know about Tagovailoa is that he will make every effort to play again. He is one tough and determined kid.

The first step is just to heal and hope for the best results as a day-to-day person, not a gridiron hero. Once that happens, serious rehab can begin.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

While the news may be grim now, it wouldn’t surprise many Alabama fans if Tagovailoa is back on the field in 2020.