Tributes pour in after death of Georgia Tech WR recruit Bryce Gowdy

By
31st December 2019 9:57 AM ET
Georgia Tech recruit Bryce Gowdy
Georgia Tech recruit Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by freight train. Pic credit: Blue White Illustrated/YouTube

Bryce Gowdy, a 17-year-old senior at Deerfield Beach High School and Georgia Tech four-star football recruit, died on Monday after being hit by a freight train in Deerfield Beach, Georgia Tech confirmed on Monday, according to ESPN.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at about 4 a.m. on Monday that a pedestrian had been hit by a freight train in “Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street” in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The victim was later confirmed to be Bryce Gowdy.

Paramedics rushed Gowdy to Broward Health North Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they were investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

Gowdy’s death came after he signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gowdy had expressed excitement about joining Georgia Tech in his last tweet on Sunday.

Georgia Tech said in a statement that Gowdy was expected to start classes in Atlanta on Monday after he graduated a semester early from Deerfield Beach, according to USA Today.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members.”

Tributes pour in after Bryce Gowdy death

Gowdy’s friends, schoolmates, and high school teammates have been paying tribute on Twitter.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Geli Campbell to help his family pay for his funeral cost.

CBS News reported that Gowdy is the second Georgia Tech player to die unexpectedly this year. Defensive lineman Brandon Adams collapsed and died suddenly in March while dancing.

Bryce Gowdy was survived by his mother Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden.