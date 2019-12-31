Tributes pour in after death of Georgia Tech WR recruit Bryce Gowdy

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Bryce Gowdy, a 17-year-old senior at Deerfield Beach High School and Georgia Tech four-star football recruit, died on Monday after being hit by a freight train in Deerfield Beach, Georgia Tech confirmed on Monday, according to ESPN.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at about 4 a.m. on Monday that a pedestrian had been hit by a freight train in “Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street” in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The victim was later confirmed to be Bryce Gowdy.

Paramedics rushed Gowdy to Broward Health North Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they were investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

Gowdy’s death came after he signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gowdy had expressed excitement about joining Georgia Tech in his last tweet on Sunday.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

Georgia Tech said in a statement that Gowdy was expected to start classes in Atlanta on Monday after he graduated a semester early from Deerfield Beach, according to USA Today.

Bryce Gowdy dead: Georgia Tech WR dies after being struck by freight train in Florida Related posts you might like

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members.”

Tributes pour in after Bryce Gowdy death

We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019

Gowdy’s friends, schoolmates, and high school teammates have been paying tribute on Twitter.

love you brother💔🕊 We gon do it for you💯 #BallFor7 — Jeff (@JeffSims_10) December 30, 2019

Boy I tell ya, this life shit is treacherous, it's cold and cruel, and has no heart. My condolences to Frank Gowdy and his family! RIP BRYCE, #BELIEVEIN7 pic.twitter.com/2hhx7aZ5l6 — @thaBigDawg (@russswain100) December 30, 2019

This one tears my heart out about the passing of Georgia Tech signee WR Bryce Gowdy. Such a warm hearted, energetic kid and he brings energy to any room. This isn't a business to a lot of us in recruiting. The relationships are real so this hurts. Simba ❤ pic.twitter.com/Yb3VO8QITt — Michael Langston (@MichaelWarchant) December 30, 2019

I love you like my son and I will never ever forget you. I watch you grow as a from a child to a young man. My heart is torn into small pieces. It hurt my soul to know that I won’t hear your voice or ever see you again. My life won’t ever be the same. Love you Bryce Gowdy!!!!! — Coach Pat06 (@Coach__Pat06) December 30, 2019

A GoFundMe account was set up by Geli Campbell to help his family pay for his funeral cost.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help defray funeral costs for Bryce Gowdy's family. Hope you'll consider giving.https://t.co/Uv0t2iWikN — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) December 30, 2019

CBS News reported that Gowdy is the second Georgia Tech player to die unexpectedly this year. Defensive lineman Brandon Adams collapsed and died suddenly in March while dancing.

Bryce Gowdy was survived by his mother Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden.