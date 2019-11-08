Top 25 schedule Week 11: College football odds, TV start times as LSU vs Alabama, Penn State vs Minnesota lead way

Week 11 of the top 25 college football schedule is going to be must-see TV for all pigskin fans! When you have a No. 1 vs No. 2 game on the schedule, you know you are in for a treat.

While the first edition of the CFP Rankings had a few differences from the latest AP poll, no matter how you slice it, there is some great football on this week’s schedule.

Ohio State or LSU?

Who’s No. 1? The LSU Tigers will head into Alabama as the No. 1 team in America, according to the latest AP poll. However, it is Ohio State who holds the top spot in the first CFP Rankings that were released earlier this week.

The truth is, does it really matter? The winner of the ‘Bama — LSU game is going to stay solid, and the loser will still have a shot at the postseason.

Now, just because LSU and Alabama are meeting up, don’t think that there isn’t a lot more important action going on Saturday afternoon.

Big contests

Penn State travels to Minnesota to face the Golden Gophers in a game that could determine both teams’ fate in terms of the CFP berth and a possible New Year’s Day bowl game.

Both are undefeated and want to prove they belong. The Nittany Lions are No. 5 in the AP and No. 4 in the CFP, so a loss here could be devastating.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is no pushover!

The Gophers are No. 13 in the AP poll and have a great shot of cracking the top 10 with a victory on Saturday.

Other key games feature Georgia at Missouri, Kansas State at Texas, and in a battle of two teams in the top 20, No. 16 Wisconsin will host the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Here is a look at the top 25 schedule, TV start times, and latest Las Vegas odds for each game.