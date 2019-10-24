Top 25 college football Week 9: Schedule, odds, and TV start times, including Michigan vs Notre Dame, LSU vs Auburn

Week 9 of the college football season is on the horizon and the results from this weekend’s action should start to separate the contenders from the pretenders in the race for the national championship.

Big games

While every top 25 game in college football is big, three games stand out just a bit more this week when it comes to the standings.

The first one is No. 2 LSU taking on No. 9 Auburn. In a matchup of Tigers vs. Tigers, the winner of this contest will make a strong statement for having an inside track to the postseason.

LSU has an offense that can play with the best of them. The Tigers have the second-highest scoring team in the country, but it won’t be easy sailing against Auburn.

Next up, No. 3 Ohio State travels to Wisconsin to face the No. 13 Badgers.

Can Wisconsin bounce back from an awful loss against Illinois? The Badgers were 30-point favorites on Saturday when they were upset on the road against the Illini.

This game could have been a battle of top five teams if the Badgers didn’t slip up last weekend. The points seem inflated here, but Ohio State is as good as advertised.

Finally, No. 8 Notre Dame faces off against No. 19 Michigan.

This is the Wolverines’ final shot. Their schedule favors them to jump back into the top 10 before seasons end, however, they have struggled on the road.

This game is in Ann Arbor, so expect the Wolverines to play a good game. If they can take down the No. 8 team in the country, they should move up several spots in next week’s college football poll.

Schedule, odds

Who will be upset? You know it is bound to happen! Clemson has looked a bit off their game of late while teams like Penn State and Oklahoma try to prove they are a postseason caliber team.

The action should once again be great as the top 25 teams hit the gridiron for the final time in the month of October.

Here is a look at the top 25 schedule, Vegas odds, and TV start times for Week 9.