Top 25 College Football Coaches Poll Week 10: Michigan surges after win over Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas fall

Week 9 was another wild one in college football. LSU is making a strong case that they should be considered to be the best team in the country, but it is still hard to argue against Alabama — who just keeps winning!

Things weren’t good for No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas on Saturday as both were upset by non-ranked teams.

The race for a postseason berth and a trip to one of the College Football Playoff New Year’s Six Bowl games keeps getting more interesting by the week!

Michigan roll Irish

Jim Harbaugh is tired of hearing it. So is his team. Harbaugh has turned the Michigan program around in his tenure as coach in Ann Arbor, yet the whispers of not beating a Top 10 team come up on a daily basis.

Well, Michigan finally took care of some of the chatter by smashing Notre Dame 45-14.

Running back Zach Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns and Shea Patterson threw for two scores in the second half helping No. 19 Michigan earn the runaway victory.

The win for the Wolverines ended a long eight-game losing streak against top-10 teams under coach Harbaugh.

Maize and Blue fans are hoping that this will springboard the team for the rest of the season. While the victory helped Michigan move up five spots in the latest coaches poll, they still need to do a lot of work if they want to join the New Year’s Day football party.

Michigan has played better than their 6-2 record indicates, however, a tough loss last week at Penn State could come back to haunt them in terms of making an appearance in the Big Ten championship game.

LSU up to No. 2, Michigan No. 15

Once again the Top 10 is SEC heavy — which means the SEC championship game will have an effect on the postseason.

The game of the week next Saturday will easily be No. 1 Alabama taking on No. 2 LSU. The loser will not fall very far down the standings, but with Clemson, Ohio State, and Penn State surging up the polls, they will all make a case to jump up to No. 2.

Here is the new Top 25 coaches poll for Week 10.