Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 8: LSU, Wisconsin rise, why Michigan controls their own playoff berth

The Top 25 coaches’ poll for Week 8 has arrived. While nothing seems to change between the top two teams in America, Alabama and Clemson, the rest of the top 10 standings looks a lot different than it did at the beginning of the season.

Contenders making moves

The Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions are making a strong case to be in the 2019-20 college playoffs.

Yes, there is still a lot of football to be played, but as we pass the halfway mark of the season, these two teams deserve some serious recognition.

The Badgers dismantled the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday 38-0, and that wasn’t even the most impressive part! The shut out was Wisconsin’s fourth on the season in their first six games.

Another Big Ten team is making their case as one of the best in the nation as well. That team would be the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State has also moved to 6-0 on the season after they defeated Iowa on the road Saturday night 17-12. While some argue that Penn State has yet to face a real threat, that is going to change from here down the stretch.

It will be hard to crack the top five for both of these teams, but with half of the season still remaining, you never know what will happen.

Wolverines waiting in the wings

Jim Harbaugh has greatly improved the Michigan Wolverines since taking over in 2015, Harbaugh has a 43-15 record, which is miles ahead of the team’s record for the previous five seasons in Ann Arbor.

Nevertheless, the fact that Michigan has yet to make a playoff game or beat Ohio State eats away at the fan base. At 5-1 Michigan controls their own destiny on making a postseason run, but it won’t be easy.

The Wolverines schedule is a tough one from here on out. However, if they continuing winning, they could be a playoff team, and here’s why.

The Maize and Blue will face No. 10 Penn State, No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 3 Ohio State to close out the season. Winning all three will be a tall task, but if they did, it would be hard not seeing Harbaugh take his team to the playoffs for the first time.

Here is the Top 25 coaches poll for Week 8.