Thaddeus Moss: LSU Tigers star tight end calls out Clemson’s defense ahead of championship game

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss expressed his thoughts on Saturday during LSU’s media day. Moss is just like his father, former NFL legend Randy Moss — he plays the game at a high level and he isn’t bashful when it comes to sharing his opinion on upcoming opponents.

Moss, who has been a huge part of LSU’s success on offense this season, didn’t hold back on what he thought of Oklahoma’s defense following LSU’s rout of the Sooners in the Peach Bowl.

While those comments were made following the Tigers’ big playoff win, this time Moss is speaking out on the defense of LSU’s next opponent – as the Tigers prepare for their biggest game of the season.

According to a Saturday Down South report, Moss was asked what he thought of Clemson’s defense at Saturday’s media day.

“They play hard, I guess,” Moss said. “They don’t have really anybody on film that stands out like that…maybe one player, maybe two players that really catch your eye on film. They just play hard and have a good scheme.”

In a way, Moss wasn’t saying Clemson’s defense is weak or bad. It is just that Moss has a lot of confidence in LSU’s offense – meaning he believes that no matter who they face, Moss loves his teams’ chances of scoring on offense every time they have the ball.

Moss later went on to give praise to defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the job he has done with the Tigers. Moss knows the Clemson defense will be ready, but, once again, he doesn’t care who is on the defensive side of the ball when his team’s offense hits the field.

Moss believes LSU prepares better than anyone in the country. That’s not cocky — that’s confidence.

“We have prepared for everything. Stuff they haven’t done before. Different personnel. Different fronts. Exotic blitzes. Stuff we think they are going to do. But ultimately we don’t know until Monday,” Moss said.

The last thing LSU wants Moss to do is to give Clemson an edge, even in the war of words. At this point, neither team should need any extra motivation. After all, Monday night’s game is for a national championship.