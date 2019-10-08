Shea Patterson one of three Big Ten quarterback finalists for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Michigan’s Shea Patterson may not always get the credit he deserves, but that’s what happens when you are the starting quarterback at Michigan. The job comes with tremendous pressure.
Patterson ranking with best on and off the field
The Wolverines are 4-1 after five games, yet the criticism never seems to end. Well, here is one thing Patterson can be proud of, win or lose – he is a finalist for a national award.
It was announced on Tuesday, October 8, that the senior quarterback is one of 20 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
This award is one of the most prestigious for college players because it is based on more than just stats. The award, which is given out each season to the country’s top senior quarterback is based on the player’s performance on-and-off the field.
While all Wolverines fans want to see more wins each season, it is a pretty cool thing to know that their starting quarterback is getting recognition for his off the field efforts as well.
Big Ten’s big three
Shea Patterson may have made the top 20 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, but he is not the only Big Ten quarterback to make the cut.
Iowa’s Nate Stanley and Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke have also made the final round of 20.
Patterson’s numbers may not be that head-turning, but in his defense, he is learning an entirely new offense in 2019 under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
Gattis, who was Alabama’s OC and wide receivers’ coach in 2018, also spent time with North Carolina, Western Michigan, Vanderbilt, and Penn State before taking the job at Michigan this season.
So far in 2019, Patterson has passed for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He also has thrown three interceptions.
Michigan’s new spread offense has seemed sluggish, however, coach Jim Harbaugh still believes that Patterson will continue to improve as the season progresses despite the lackluster effort vs. Iowa.
“Shea took what was there,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday after his team’s 10-3 win over Iowa. “Sometimes there wasn’t anything there. [He] managed the game extremely well.”
In the end, all Michigan fans will remember is how many games Patterson won or lost. Hopefully, the Wolverines will have a lot more victories this season and Patterson can go out on a winning note — with a big Bowl victory to boot!
Here is the complete list of finalists for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
- Jack Abraham, Southern Miss
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Anthony Brown, Boston College
- Kelly Bryant, Missouri
- Joe Burrow, LSU
- Jacob Eason, University of Washington
- Caleb Evans, Louisiana Monroe
- Mason Fine, North Texas
- Quentin Harris, Duke
- Justin Herbert, Oregon
- Tyler Huntley, Utah
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
- Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
- Cole McDonald, Hawaii
- Steven Montez, Colorado
- Shea Patterson, Michigan
- Bryce Perkins, Virginia
- Nate Stanley, Iowa
- Zach Thomas, Appalachian State
- Brady White, Memphis
Latest posts by Joseph Karbousky (see all)
- Shea Patterson one of three Big Ten quarterback finalists for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award - 8th October 2019
- XFL Draft 2020: Which former Michigan Wolverines are on the first list of draft participants? - 8th October 2019
- NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Patriots solid No. 1, Saints soar, Chiefs, Cowboys tumble - 8th October 2019