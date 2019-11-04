Scott Frost rumors: Nebraska coach on hot seat if Huskers miss bowl game again?

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came back to his alma matter with high hopes of turning the football program back to its glory years. So far it has been a nightmare.

For some fans and the media, it seems the honeymoon period with Frost is over.

The record speaks for itself

When coach Frost left Central Florida back in 2017, he left a legend. His team went undefeated and the fans were literally in tears over his departure.

Huskers fans, on the other hand, we’re downright giddy over Frost returning to Lincoln. Finally, the team had found someone to replace Mike Riley who had a winning reputation.

Unfortunately, Frost’s start has been much worse than Riley’s.

Scott Frost may be on the hot seat more than #Huskers fans know. His numbers are worse than his predecessors and Nebraska was a preseason favorite to win the Big Ten West pic.twitter.com/jse6RfCX1Z — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) November 5, 2019

In his first 21 games, Frost has the polar opposite record (8-13) that Riley (13-8) had. What sticks out more is his 5-11 mark vs. Power 5 teams and a 1-8 road record to boot. That just won’t cut it.

Now, coming off a loss to lowly Purdue, fans are beginning to wonder if Frost has lost his team in the locker room.

After seeing Frost’s reaction to a simple question about QB’s Adrian Martinez’s status just two days before the Purdue game, you have to wonder if the pressure is getting to him.

Frost when asked about the status of injured player Adrian Martinez… pic.twitter.com/a4aMTMIGXo — 1011Sports (@1011Sports) October 31, 2019

If you think it is too early to consider Frost a bust, consider this.

The Huskers ranked No. 24 in the country in the first preseason poll. They had a strong finish in 2018 which led many Big Ten experts to believe this was the year the Huskers would return to their winning ways.

One other frustrating point to all of this for fans – the Huskers have 20 players on the roster ranked 4-star or better, which is more than league-leading Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Purdue combined.

Yes, the Huskers recruiting ranks them up with Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State, yet the results in wins and losses are nowhere near comparable.

Overreaction or panic time?

Is all of this Frost hot seat talk just an overreaction, or should Huskers fans really be concerned about the future?

College football is not like the NFL. A coach has to build up his team and that can take years. After all, Frost’s players, like every college team, depends on recruiting.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The talent is all there, at least on paper for the Huskers. However, a second straight season of not even hitting six wins to become bowl eligible will not bode well heading into 2020.