Scott Frost contract extension: Huskers extend Frost through 2026 — why it’s the right move

Big things were expected from Nebraska this season. Unfortunately, the results on the field up to this point haven’t been what fans had expected. Yet, despite a disappointing second season at his alma mater, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has received positive reinforcement from the administration.

Frost extension

Head coach Scott Frost received a two-year contract extension, meaning he will be employed at the University of Nebraska through 2026. This is a bold move for a coach who has struggled out of the gate at his new job.

Frost initially agreed to a seven-year deal with the Huskers worth an estimated $35 million. With his second year almost complete, Frost has posted an 8-14 record through his first 22 games.

Following Saturday’s 37-21 home loss to No. 14 Wisconsin, this isn’t the news many Huskers fans want to hear. Nevertheless, this move is the correct one for the Cornhuskers — and here is why.

Recruiting, staying power

College football is nothing like the NFL. You can’t trade for players and there are no minor league systems.

Coaches have to recruit players and even with the best tactics, sometimes kids change their minds even after they give a verbal commitment.

Yes, the Huskers are not winning games, but the building blocks for a great 2020 are taking shape.

First off, Frost inherited Mike Riley’s players. While many may fit into Frost’s way of thinking and coaching, a college coach coming into a program that has struggled usually gets a pass the first year or two while he brings in his type of guys.

Frost has already landed several four-star top-notch players, like Wan’dale Robinson, Luke McCaffrey, and Noa Pola-Gates — just to name just a few.

Robinson has already shown he can make a big impact. McCaffrey, Pola-Gates, and several others in the freshman class have the future looking bright.

The Huskers already have several three- and four-star commits for 2020, including receiver Zavier Betts, tackle Turner Corcoran, and safety Henry Gray.

All in all, Frost has done well in his first two years at getting players to head to Lincoln. After all, he is going up against Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin — all of which recruit well on a yearly basis.

Frost is already closing that gap.

While the future looks bright, 2019 still has unfinished business. The Huskers need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

It won’t be the end of the world if they don’t, but it will make a world of difference if they do. Just to get the team back in the national spotlight, no matter what bowl game it is, is another step toward getting back to being a title competitor.

By the end of next season, Frost will have a roster that is made up of over 80 percent of his recruits. That is when the rubber will hit the road.

It takes time to build a winner in the Big Ten, but Scott Frost knows how to win and he will have this team seriously competing for the West title within the next season or two.