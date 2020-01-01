Rose Bowl 2020: Wisconsin vs Oregon updated odds, kickoff time and how to watch live online

When you talk about New Year’s Day bowl games, the Rose Bowl is always right at the top of the list. This year the bowl schedule for New Year’s Day is a great one, and the Rose Bowl has a shot to be an instant classic.

The oldest and best

The Rose Bowl game has been around for a long time. Known as “The Granddaddy of Them All,” the annual Rose Bowl game is the oldest bowl game in college football history.

The first time they kicked off at the Rose Bowl was back on Jan. 1, 1902 and they are still going strong. This year will feature the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers.

There’s nothing prettier than the painted endzones at the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/JwDdDrfyjd — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 1, 2020

The Badgers are no strangers to playing in the Rose Bowl. This will be Wisconsin’s tenth appearance in the classic game.

Only six other schools have made more appearances than Oregon. That honor belongs to USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Washington, and UCLA. Oregon is also no stranger to Rose Bowl appearances as 2020 will mark the eighth time they will be facing off against a Big Ten opponent for the War of the Roses.

Wisconsin heads into this matchup with a 10-3 record while the Ducks finished 11-2.

Odds, kickoff time, live stream coverage

When this matchup was first announced, Vegas oddsmakers had this game near even, while some sportsbooks had Wisconsin as a 1-1.5 point favorite. That line has now grown to 3-points in favor of the Badgers.

Wisconsin and Oregon feature two of the best defenses in all of college football. The Badgers are ranked 10th in points allowed at 16.1 per game, while the Ducks are just ahead of them at No. 9 with just over 15 points per game.

The over/under point total for the Rose Bowl game is set at 51.5 points.

Fans can watch every play unfold live on ESPN nationally. The game will also be streaming online through the Watch ESPN App.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 pm ET.