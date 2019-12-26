Peach Bowl 2019: LSU vs. Oklahoma odds, TV start time, prediction and how to watch live

The 2019 Peach Bowl is going to be one to remember as the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners battle it out in the CFP semifinals.

How they got here

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow started his career at Ohio State. Now with LSU, Burrow is considered by many to be the best quarterback in college football.

Jalen Hurts began his college career in Alabama. Now he is leading the charge for Oklahoma. While Ohio State and Alabama are still good, you can’t help but think that they missed out on something special with each of these kids.

When Burrow and Hurts square off on Saturday, they will be out to prove they belong with the best in the game as they look to lead their team to the CFP finals.

On Saturday, when No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, it will likely feel like a home game for the Tigers. After all, that is more SEC territory than Big 12.

The Tigers are a well-deserving No. 1. However, are they getting too much love from Vegas oddsmakers?

The SEC champion Tigers (13-0) are noted for their high flying offense under Burrow. However, they are facing Jalen Hurts, the Heisman runner-up, and the 12-1 Sooners – champions of the Big 12.

So why are the Tigers a 2-touchdown favorite?

It may be because of the Tigers defense, or just the fact that LSU plays in the SEC — which some consider the toughest conference in college football.

Either way, the Tigers rolled over nearly every opponent with ease over the past month of play. Many see this game as no different.

Odds, prediction

LSU heads into the Peach Bowl CFP game as 13-point favorites. The over/under point total is a whopping 76. Apparently, Vegas believes that points will be scored by the boatload in this game.

With a number that high, perhaps a 38-35 finish is in the cards?

This game will be close at first, but LSU should take control in the second half. Thirteen points is a lot to give up in a playoff game. However, LSU will flirt with that number, and in the end, cover it.

Prediction — LSU 38, OU 24

The 2019 Peach Bowl airs nationally on ESPN on Saturday, December 28. Fans on the go can also watch all the action streaming live online through their tablet, smartphone, or other devices by downloading the Watch ESPN App.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.