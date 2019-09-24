Ohio State vs Nebraska 2019: Huskers ready to shock college football world, upset Buckeyes

In sports, being the hunter is sometimes better than being the hunted. The hunter is usually the team on the rise, looking to take that next step forward as a program.

That is exactly what the Nebraska Cornhuskers are right now. On Saturday, September 28, they will go up against the ultimate hunted prize in the Big Ten for the last decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Can the Huskers pull off the huge upset and defeat Ohio State? Absolutely, and here is why.

Adrian Martinez time to shine

It is no surprise that when Adrian Martinez does well, so do the Huskers. He is just a sophomore, but he plays way beyond his years.

Martinez is gifted with speed and a great arm, which is why many experts believe he is arguably the best quarterback in the Big Ten. After last season’s near-miss against Ohio State, Martinez should be better prepared for the second round.

Adrian Martinez:

*Leads Big Ten in yards per game (321.5)

*Leads the Big Ten in passing yards (1,052)

*Is fifth in yards per play (7.56)

*Is No. 15 in rushing yards per game (58.5)

*Personal-best 445 total yards last night, his fourth career 400-plus outing, a #Huskers record — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 22, 2019

As a freshman, Martinez passed for 266 yards against the Buckeyes and almost led Nebraska to an upset win in Columbus. In the end, the Huskers fell just short, losing a thriller, 36-31. Now, Martinez and the Huskers will have a chance to not only get revenge on OSU, but they can do so in front of a national audience.

Ohio State overvalued?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a great team. Anyone who thinks differently is just fooling themselves. New coach? No problem. New quarterback? No problem.

The Buckeyes look just as strong as ever on the gridiron this season. However, so far in 2019, they have yet to face a tough team. Las Vegas oddsmakers may believe that this will be another easy cakewalk victory for Ohio State, but don’t run out and bet the farm on them.

The Buckeyes are currently listed as 17.5-point favorites, according to the Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas. No way, no how. Sure, anything can happen. Turnovers, bad days, mental errors, but put that all aside. If both teams play their best, the winner may come down to who has the ball last.

Ohio State has plenty of weapons at their disposal, however, so do the Huskers. If Nebraska can run the ball successfully, Martinez included, it will open up the passing game tremendously.

The points are way too tempting to pass on in this game, but the money line is where the huge value is. At +700 for the game (meaning every $100 bet wins $700 on Nebraska), taking a chance on the upset is a smart play.

The Huskers earn a huge win under coach Scott Frost, 33-31.